Alaska News Nightly: Monday, Oct. 03, 2016

3 dead in Hageland plane crash en route to Togiak

Dave Bendinger, KDLG - Dillingham

A Cessna 208 caravan was traveling from Quinhagak to Togiak with two Hageland pilots and one passenger on board when it crashed. An emergency locator signal was received just before 1:30. Two state troopers in Dillingham took a helicopter to the scene shortly after. Sgt. Luis Nieves supervises the region.

Former Lt. Gov. Lowell Thomas Jr. dies just shy of 93

Associated Press

Lowell Thomas Jr., a former Alaska lieutenant governor, author, adventurer, glacier pilot and son of the legendary broadcaster, has die

Alaska gets $500m in base construction; most for Fairbanks

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media - Washington D.C.

Congress last week agreed to spend more than half a billion dollars on military construction projects in Alaska. Most of the projects are aimed at preparing Eielson Air Force Base for the arrival of 2 F-35 squadrons.

St. George applies for marine sanctuary

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media - Washington D.C.

The city of St. George, home to 100 people, has asked the federal government to create a marine sanctuary around their island in the Bering Sea.

2 hunters rescued, 1 mauled near Hoonah

Quinton Chandler, KTOO - Juneau

A brown bear mauling prompted the Coast Guard to rescue two hunters from a mountain near Hoonah and bring them to Juneau Saturday afternoon. Only one of the hunters was injured.

New addition will help food bank store even more food than before

Quinton Chandler, KTOO - Juneau

The Southeast Alaska Food Bank celebrated an increased capacity during an open house Saturday. The new addition allows the food bank to give away even more food than before.

Future of Fox Spring still unclear

Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

The fate of a state owned public water source north of Fairbanks remains in limbo. The Fox Spring is a popular place for locals to get their drinking water, but the state wants to divest of the property to eliminate rising maintenance costs for the aging well. Sale to a neighboring landowner is in the works, while a citizens group explores other options.

Wisdom Keeper: One Man's Journey to Honor the Untold History of the Unangan People

Lori Townsend, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

Ilarion Merculieff, is an Aleut educator and has traveled the world working with indigenous people. He's written a book called Wisdom Keeper, that's available now, chronicling the stories of his people of the Pribilof Islands and messages from Native elders in Alaska and other countries. It also highlights the science and technology that his sea going people were adept at

'Without Boundaries' highlights indigenous identity at Anchorage Museum

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

A new exhibit at the Anchorage Museum brings some of the world's top artists into a single gallery for commentary on indigenous identity. The show-- "Without Boundaries," opened Friday, and it's an ambitious effort in more ways than one.