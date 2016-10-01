Alaska News Nightly: Friday Sept. 30, 2016

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Lawmakers see Walker's potential pension bonds as risky

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO - Juneau

Governor Bill Walker’s administration wants to borrow money to pay for public workers’ pensions, by selling up to 3.3 billion dollars in what are known as pension obligation bonds. The plan is drawing concern from lawmakers, who say it may be risky.

In Asia, Walker's team gets audience but no deals

Rashah McChesney, Alaska's Energy Desk - Anchorage

Gov Walker and several of his energy advisors returned this week from Singapore and South Korea. The trip comes as the state’s lead partners, ExxonMobil, BP and ConocoPhillips are backing out of the Alaska LNG mega-project and the state is preparing to take over.

Anchorage's $35M budget hole filled by taxes, leftover surplus, and cuts

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

Officials are preparing for a $35 million budget gap caused by a drop in state support and growing expenses for the city's work force.

Assembly member proposes overhaul of Anchorage taxi industry

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

An Anchorage Assembly member has introduced a bill that could radically reshape the taxi cab industry in Alaska's largest city.

Hundreds of thousands “misappropriated” by former Naknek Electric manager

Dave Bendinger, KDLG - Dillingham

The Naknek Electric Association is working to collect hundreds of thousands of dollars embezzled over several years, and repair its reputation with a furious membership.

Prince William and Kate Middleton visit Yukon communities

Abbey Collins, KHNS - Haines

Alaska got as close as it could to a royal visit this week. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton, were met by a large crowd, music and dancing in Carcross this week.

AK: Gracias Choir: Christmas in October

Ellen Lockyer, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

The world's best choir is planning a free concert in Anchorage Oct. 4 and 5. The Gracias Choir and Orchestra brings a bit of Christmas flavor to Alaska in October, and the family-friendly show depends on a network of enthusiastic volunteers to make it happen.

49 Voices: Andrew Freed of Anchorage

Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

This week we’re hearing from Andrew Freed in Anchorage. Freed is a UAA student and moved to Alaska 12 years ago from Mississippi.