Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016

Will Obama look north for his legacy?

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media - Washington D.C.

As the months tick down on hisadministration, President Obama has created marine monuments in the Northeast and the South Pacific. Alaska interest groups are working to get his attention, too. Some want him to take bold action in the 49th State before he leaves office, and others are urging him to resist the call.

YKHC offering blood tests to patients potentially affected by partially sterilized dental tools

Anna Rose MacArthur, KYUK - Bethel

The Yukon Kuskokwim Health Corporation is offering blood tests to patients treated at their dental clinic between Sept 13 - 21 after the clinic learned that some instruments were only partially sterilized.

Alaska settles complaint over Medicaid payment system

Associated Press

The state has reached a settlement over its problem-plagued Medicaid payment system, agreeing to pay the vendor hired to implement the system $25.9 million it is owed, provided certain terms are met.

Russian Jack shooting victim dies in hospital, fourth suspect turns himself in

Josh Edge and Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

The victim of last week's shooting near Anchorage's Russian Jack Park has died. Four suspects have been charged.

Downtown Assembly member kneels for pledge

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

Citing concerns from constituents over national promises not met, downtown representative Patrick Flynn made a brief symbolic statement during a routine assembly meeting.

With assembly approval, Central Council expands plans for 3-acre Immersion Park

Lakeidra Chavis, KTOO - Juneau

The Central Council of Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska has a new target date for opening its cultural immersion park at the old Thane Ore House.

Ketchikan volleyball players and coaches raise Title IX concerns to school board

Leila Kheiry, KRBD - Ketchikan

Representatives of Ketchikan High School’s volleyball team came to the Ketchikan School Board on Wednesday with a long list of complaints, including gender bias, alleged violations of Title IX, and objectification of the athletes involved in volleyball.

How the Blue Lake Dam is costing Sitka

Emily Kwong, KCAW - Sitka

The city of Sitka is struggling to pay off the Blue Lake Dam in a big way. The project was largely funded through bond proceeds. But due to a major decline in electric usage by Sitka customers, the city doesn’t have enough money to meet the bond payment. This is true not only for this year, but in the coming year as well should electric usage in Sitka plateau and voters fail to approve a ballot question raising the mill rate.