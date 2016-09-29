Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Rep. Young bucks tide, supports Obama on veto

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media - Washington D.C.

Congress, for the first time, overrode one of President Obama’s vetoes. The bill – which now becomes law - allows 9/11 victims to sue Saudi Arabia based on allegations it provided support to the terrorist attackers. The veto override was bipartisan, but Rep. Don Young sided with Obama on this one.

Alaska transportation agency fined over waste storage

Associated Press

The state transportation department has been fined $118,100 for its handling of hazardous waste at a maintenance facility in Juneau.

Homer Electric wants more control, is that best for consumers?

Daysha Eaton, KBBI - Homer

Residents across the Kenai Peninsula will soon vote on whether Homer Electric Association can operate without rate oversight from the Regulatory Commission of Alaska. The utility said deregulation would save time and money and give it more local control. But it would also allow HEA’s board to raise rates as high as they want.

1919: The Spanish Flu in Dillingham

Lori Townsend, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

The deadly influenza pandemic known as the Spanish Flu, killed millions of people world wide but hit Alaska particularly hard. Thursday evening, an Anchorage lecture will examine the impacts to the Bristol Bay region and how the canneries there helped the local population.

Forest Service purchases 4,500 acres of Cube Cove forest

Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska - Juneau

About 4,500 acres of heavily-logged forest will return to wilderness under a deal involving the federal government and a Southeast Alaska Native corporation.

Bethel Native Corporation opens Bethel's second liquor store

Anna Rose MacArthur, KYUK - Bethel

Bethel has another liquor store. At 11 a.m. Tuesday, Bethel Native Corporation opened Bethel Spirits on Front Street. It’s the second liquor store to open in Bethel this year after an almost half century ban on legal alcohol sales. KYUK’s Anna Rose MacArthur arrived as the doors opened.

Ask a Climatologist: Long temperature streak ends

Annie Feidt, Alaska's Energy Desk - Anchorage

For the first time since February, the statewide temperature index for Alaska dipped below normal earlier this week. Sunday and Monday were both slightly below normal, interrupting a 218 day stretch of above normal temperatures.

Luxury cruises don’t signal Arctic shipping boom, expert says

Tim Ellis, KUAC - Fairbanks

The company that sent the first big luxury cruise ship through U.S. and Canadian Arctic waters is preparing the Crystal Serenity for a repeat performance in 2017. But one expert believes this year’s historic transit doesn’t mean the Arctic is likely to become a hotspot for global shipping anytime soon.