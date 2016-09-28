Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2016

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Listen Now

Access to overdose preventative still bogged down in barriers

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO - Juneau

Scores of people have died in Alaska from heroin and other opioid overdose deaths this year that the drug naloxone, also known as Narcan, could have prevented.

ASD employee charged with embezzling thousands from schools

Ellen Lockyer, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

Anchorage police have charged a former Anchorage School District employee with embezzlement. The charges come after a five month investigation. APD fraud division detective Tony Pate told reporters Tuesday that the suspect, Kellie Fagan, allegedly took between $50,000-$60,000 in school district funds from two schools.

White House: No nation an island on Arctic science

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

Cabinet members and high-ranking science advisors from 25 governments will convene on the White House tomorrow to discuss rapid changes in the Arctic. “The Arctic is ... a preview of what is coming our way in the rest of the world," says Mark Brzezinski, the top White House liaison to the region.

New satellite-based technology aims to crack down on illegal fishing

Zoe Sobel, Alaska's Energy Desk - Unalaska

Commercial fishing in Alaska is a multi-billion dollar industry. But every year, billions of dollars are lost to illegal fishing around the world. A new satellite-based surveillance system makes it easier to track illegal fishing. But some fishermen aren’t ready for Big Brother watching their every move.

North Star Borough looks to reduce wintertime smoke pollution

Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

Areas of Fairbanks continue to struggle with wintertime smoke pollution. Many residents of the interior community rely on wood heat, and a North Star Borough sponsored conference is exploring ways to reduce emissions tied to serious health problems.

Citizen scientists track crane population

Shahla Farzan, KBBI - Homer

Every spring, hundreds of sandhill cranes visit Homer to mate and nest. You’ll often find them looking for tasty morsels along the shoreline or silently strutting across your backyard. For the last thirteen years, Kachemak Crane Watch has organized a “sandhill crane count” to keep track of their population.

Shaktoolik plans to “stay and defend” current location

Lauren Frost, KNOM - Nome

This August, representatives from Shaktoolik completed a strategic management plan to protect their community from erosion and violent storms.

Napaskiak man kills puppy to threaten ex-girlfriend and her husband

Anna Rose MacArthur, KYUK - Bethel

A Napaskiak man has threatened an ex-girlfriend and her husband by killing a puppy, throwing it against their bedroom window and leaving a threatening note on the body once it hit the ground.