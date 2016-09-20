Alaska News Nightly Monday, Sept. 19, 2016

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

LISTEN NOW

Gas Line Tour

Rashah McChesney, Alaska's Energy Desk - Anchorage

For more than forty years, the state has tried — and failed — to bring natural gas from Alaska’s North Slope to market. In all, there have been at least ten different versions of the pipeline mega project. And not one has come close to breaking ground. This week, in the series Pipeline Promises, Alaska’s Energy Desk is taking a step back to ask some key questions: Will it ever happen? And, if so — why is it taking so long?

LNG rail shipments to begin demonstrations

Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

One promise of a gas line is low cost energy for Alaskans. Although Alaska doesn't have a pipeline to move gas currently, another state entity does and will. The Alaska Railroad will be the first to transport liquefied natural gas by rail, not only in Alaska but in the United States. The Alaska Railroad Corporation was granted permission by the Federal Railroad Administration to move LNG last year and testing is slated to start this week.

Suspect sought in Eagle River

Ellen Lockyear, AlaskaPublicMedia - Anchorage

At last report, Anchorage police are still on the scene of a gun related incident in Eagle River that started shortly before noon Monday. According to APD spokesperson Renee Oistad, police got a call regarding a man with a gun threatening people inside a residence.

North Star Borough School Board member seeks to change school's name

Robert Hannon, KUAC - Fairbanks

A member of the Fairbanks North Star Borough School Board is asking to change the name of an elementary school. Michael O’Brien says Badger Road Elementary is named for a convicted pedophile.

Brewfest donations questioned

Quinton Chandler, KTOO - Juneau

A Juneau organization that fights heroin abuse will take a quarter of the money raised during the city's annual brew fest.

BlueCrest noise frustrates area residents

Jenny Neyman, KBBI - Homer

Residents of a tiny Kenai Peninsula subdivision near Anchor Point thought they had a little slice of peace and quiet.

Pipeline protests continue

Amy Sisk, Inside Energy - North Dakota