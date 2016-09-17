Alaska News Nightly: Friday, Sept. 16, 2016

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Listen now

Walker on PFD suit: 'Taking the low road'

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO - Juneau

A lawsuit seeking to maintain full Permanent Fund dividends this year was filed Friday – and Governor Bill Walker blasted the arguments in the lawsuit.

Employees allege financial misconduct Alaska blood bank

Associated Press

Several Blood Bank of Alaska employees have filed a federal complaint accusing the blood bank's leadership of mismanagement and financial impropriety since the organization moved into its $45 million facility in Anchorage earlier this year.

Healy 2 Power plant poised to restart in Golden Valley

Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

The Healy 2 Coal Fired Power plant is poised to restart. The Golden Valley Electric Association plant has been offline since March, when an explosion in its coal pulverization and transport facility damaged equipment.

A hydro license brings district heating one step closer in Juneau

Elizabeth Jenkins, Alaska's Energy Desk - Juneau

After years of waiting, Juneau Hydropower Inc. was recently awarded a federal license for Sweetheart Lake Dam. It gives the company the go-ahead to start serious planning for a new multi-million dollar hydro facility. It could power a gold mine and supply heat to the downtown core of the capital city with an innovative system.

Anchorage Municipality to see higher costs for housing prisoners

Ellen Lockyer, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

The state Department of Corrections announced Thursday that it is increasing the amount the municipality of Anchorage pays to house city prisoners in state correctional facilities. The rate hike affects Anchorage Correctional Complex, which houses mostly Anchorage area offenders.

Unalaska cleans up fish oil spill

Zoe Sobel, Alaska's Energy Desk - Unalaska

A forklift punctured a connex filled with fish oil in Unalaska Thursday, spilling it across a shipyard. Fish oil is considered an environmental hazard, but far less damaging than crude oil. Some of the bright orange oil flowed into a storm drain and into the ocean. Resolve Marine stopped it from spreading more by plugging the drain with gravel and dirt.

Burning Basket is an honored Homer tradition

Shahla Farzan, KBBI - Homer

Every year, on a windswept patch of land in Homer’s Mariner Park, community members build a beautiful handmade basket. A really big one. And just a few days later, they burn it to the ground. It’s part of Homer’s annual Burning Basket celebration.

AK: High tunnel greenhouses on the Kenai Peninsula

Emily Schwing, Northwest News Network

Alaska, a farming capitol? It seems far-fetched, but it’s fast becoming a reality. In the last six years, a federal cost chare program through the USDA means giant greenhouses are popping up all over the state. Most of them can be spotted on the Kenai Peninsula.

49 Voices: Pa Mipajntsuab in Anchorage

Anne Hillman, Alaska Publi Media - Anchorage

This week we're hearing from Pa Mipajntsuab in Anchorage. Pa's family is originally from Laos and she moved here four years ago from California.