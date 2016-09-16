Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, Sept. 15, 2016

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Wielechowski to file suit against Permanent Fund Corp. on Friday

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO - Juneau

Senator Bill Wielechowski plans to file a lawsuit Friday seeking to force the Permanent Fund Corporation to transfer the full amount for Permanent Fund dividends this year.

Mudslide hits Railroad train near Cantwell

Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

A mudslide hit an Alaska Railroad train yesterday near Cantwell.

Girdwood leaders urge more speed in police contract talks

Ellen Lockyer, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

Girdwood officials fear police contract won't come in time, as Alaska State Trooper outpost there closes October 1.

Details slowly emerge surrounding Kodiak floatplane crash

Kayla Desroches, KMXT - Kodiak

Details are slowly coming to light surrounding the crash last week of a floatplane flying for Island Air.

Transboundary mine developer shutting down

Ed Scheonfeld, CoastAlaska - Juneau

The company trying to reopen the controversial Tulsequah Chief Mine, upstream from Juneau, is being taken over by an investor that’s owed millions of dollars.

Will paperwork kill a traditional tattoo revival?

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

Missionaries and colonization nearly extinguished the indigenous practice of tattooing among Alaska Natives and Inuit across the circumpolar north. Now, traditional tattoo advocates see the beginning of a revival.

Arctic Sea ice at second lowest level on record

Annie Feidt, Alaska's Energy Desk - Anchorage

Arctic Sea ice retreated to it's second lowest level on record this summer. Scientists announced today the ice likely reached it's lowest extent on September 10th. The Arctic Ocean ended the summer season with 1.6 million square miles of ice- tying 2007 for the second lowest amount.

Alaska's Bears: How the understanding of human-bear interactions has changed

Lori Townsend, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

Alaska's bears haven't changed in the last two decades, but scientific understanding of them has. Back country enthusiast and writer Bill Sherwonit has released an updated version of his book Alaska's Bears.

Save those cans, aluminum recycling returning to Bethel

Anna Rose MacArthur, KYUK - Bethel

Hold onto those aluminum cans. Recycling is returning to Bethel, and ONC’s Environmental Coordinator Mary Matthias is leading the way.