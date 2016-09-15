Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2016

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Listen now

Marijuana industry advocates criticize slowness of regulation

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO - Juneau

Alaska’s top marijuana regulator said pot will be on sale by February. But industry advocates expressed frustration Wednesday that it’s taken nearly two years since voters approved the sales.

Flint Water Resources bill likely to spill over into rural Alaska

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media - Washington D.C.

The Senate is likely to pass a Water Resources bill this week that would send $100 million to Flint, Michigan to resolve that community’s drinking water crisis. But the bill could be a plum for rural Alaska, too.

State Natural Resources department hires new oil and gas overseer

Elizabeth Harball, Alaska's Energy Desk - Anchorage

The Alaska Department of Natural Resources announced it has hired a new deputy commissioner in charge of oil and gas. Mark Wiggin left Brooks Range Petroleum to take the post, where he worked as an engineering and development manager.

Dead body discovered in Unalaska Creek

Laura Kraegel, KUCB - Unalaska

Police are investigating after a dead body was discovered Monday in Unalaska's Ruth Rock Creek at the end of Captains Bay.

'Lullaby Project' connects mothers to their kids through prison walls

Anne Hillman, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

A program aimed at helping mothers who are in prison connect with their kids is called The Lullaby Project. Professional musicians work with inmates at the Hiland Mountain Correctional Center in Eagle River to write songs for the inmate’s children then the musicians record them onto a CD.

Homer tourism reaches all-time high

Shahla Farzan, KBBI - Homer

Homer, the little town at the “End of The Road,” is becoming an increasingly popular travel destination.

One Skagway Assembly seat may be vacant soon, but won’t be on election ballot

Emily Files, KHNS - Haines

In less than a month, Skagway voters will cast ballots for two open borough assembly seats, but one more seat may be vacant soon.

Petersburg opposes Mental Health logging plan

Leila Kheiry, KRBD - Ketchikan

Petersburg’s Borough Assembly on Tuesday voted to send a letter urging a land exchange rather than logging Alaska Mental Health Trust lands on a steep hillside above Mitkof Highway south of downtown.

U.S.-Canada trade deal creating uncertainty in Southeast timber market

Aaron Bolton, KSTK - Wrangell

The U.S. is in the midst of negotiations with Canada over an agreement on Canadian lumber imports. Many U.S. sawmill owners argue that the Canadian mills receive government subsidies on government-owned lands, making it difficult for the U.S. market to compete.