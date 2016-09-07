Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Sept. 06, 2016

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Listen now

Joe Miller files to run for Lisa Murkowski's Senate seat as Libertarian

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media - Washington D.C.

A big shake-up this afternoon in Alaska’s U.S. Senate race: Fairbanks attorney Joe Miller announced today that he will challenge Senator Lisa Murkowski after all. Miller says Libertarian nominee Cean Stevens has withdrawn from the race and her party’s leadership as agreed to let Miller appear on the General Election ballot in her place.

Westlake still leading Nageak as District 40 votes are certified

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO - Juneau

The Democratic primary results for the District 40 House seat grew closer today.

NOAA announces some Alaska whales no longer endangered

Elizabeth Jenkins, Alaska's Energy Desk - Juneau

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced Tuesday that most humpback whales will come off the endangered species list. And that means some whales that spend time in Alaska.

Tanker trailer goes off the road near Fairbanks and leaks fuel, cleanup ensues

Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

A cleanup operation continues along the Richardson Highway south of Fairbanks, where a tanker trailer went off the road and leaked fuel.

Past crime rates give perspective on lower juvenile detention numbers

Quinton Chandler, KTOO - Juneau

The state’s Division of Juvenile Justice said the number of kids being sent their way is almost half what it was 10 years ago.

Licensed child care availability up 21% in Juneau

Lakeidra Chavis, KTOO - Juneau

Licensed child care availability is up 21 percent in Juneau compared with last year, according to a local organization.

Gone glacier: fashion magazine depicts Mendenhall melt too soon

Elizabeth Jenkins, Alaska's Energy Desk - Juneau

The magazine Marie Claire sent a team of journalists and fashionistas to the Mendenhall Glacier in the summer. The story that appeared in its September issue is called On Thin Ice: Can the Fashion Industry Help Save the Planet? But as first reported in the Juneau Empire, the magazine got a couple of key things wrong.

Another record high harvest of Yukon coho

Tim Bodony, KIYU - Galena

For the third year in a row, a record high number of coho salmon have been caught in the lower Yukon commercial fishery.

BIA aids Togiak couples with moving into HUD homes

Dave Bendinger, KDLG - Dillingham

Last week in Togiak, two couples moved into their new HUD houses. They were the first in the state to take advantage of a down payment assistance program from the Bureau of Indian Affairs. With that, the Martins and the Nicks will have roughly half the mortgage payment to make, and took deed to their homes on day one.