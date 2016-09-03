Alaska News Nightly: Friday, Sept. 2, 2016

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Should the Permanent Fund invest in oil tax credits?

Rachel Waldholz, Alaska's Energy Desk - Anchorage

The Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation board had an unusual visitor at their meeting today. Former Attorney General Craig Richards showed up to pitch an unconventional investment idea: oil and gas tax credits.

Alaska Legislature shutters offices on Friday afternoons

Jeremy Hsieh, KTOO - Juneau

As a cost-saving measure, 22 legislative information offices around the state are shuttered starting this Friday afternoon.

Homer residents respond to proposed drilling

Shahla Farzan, KBBI - Homer

Dozens of Homer residents attended the public hearing to learn more about the proposal to lease portions of Cook Inlet for oil and gas drilling.

Plan expands rural cell, broadband service

Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska - Juneau

More Alaskans will have affordable access to mobile phones and broadband internet, thanks to a change in federal communication rules and funding.

One People Canoe Society to paddle for Standing Rock Tribe to protest controversial pipeline

Elizabeth Jenkins, Alaska's Energy Desk - Juneau

Members of the One People Canoe Society will travel this week from Alaska to North Dakota to paddle in protest over a controversial pipeline.

Anchorage professor bets on bio-insulation made from mushrooms

Eric Keto, Alaska's Energy Desk - Anchorage

From underneath the roads to inside our homes, insulation is everywhere in Alaska. But traditional foam board is energy intensive to produce and often ends up as plastic litter in oceans and waterways. A group of researchers at the University of Alaska Anchorage are working to develop an environmentally friendly alternative.

Homer Fire gets boost through remodel, grants

Daysha Eaton, KBBI - Homer

Homer Volunteer Fire Department has started a remodeling project to improve their Pioneer Avenue building.

AK: Marine mammal camp nurtures budding scientists

Shahla Farzan, KBBI - Homer

The phrase “summer camp” usually brings to mind images of toasted marshmallows, campfires and wobbly canoe trips. Not bones.

49 Voices: Will Schlimgen of Eagle River

Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

This week we're hearing from Will Schlimgen in Eagle River. Will is originally from California, and is just starting his second year at UAA.