Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2016

No survivors in mid-air plane collision north of Russian Mission

Anna Rose MacArthur and Charles Enoch, KYUK - Bethel

There are no survivors from a mid-air plane collision that occurred around 11 a.m. today six miles north of Russian Mission. There were five people total on board both planes.

Marijuana social clubs are illegal, attorney general says

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO - Juneau and Zachariah Hughes, APRN - Anchorage

Private clubs that allow people to consume marijuana in exchange for a fee are illegal, according to Alaska Attorney General Jahna Lindemuth.

Alaska GOP chair suggests new election for state House seat

Associated Press

The chairman of Alaska's Republican Party is suggesting that another election be held in a state House district where ballot issues during the primary prompted questions about the election results.

Following robbery and assault, Fairbanks man fatally shot by police

Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

Fairbanks police fatally shot a man yesterday. FPD spokeswoman Yumi McCulloch said officers were called to a robbery and assault at the Alaska Motel on South Cushman Street.

Heroin laced with fentanyl in Dillingham too, says Bristol Bay law enforcement

Dave Bendinger, KDLG - Dillingham

This month in Quinahagak four people overdosed and one young woman died after using heroin that contained a large amount of fentanyl. Authorities say the heroin supply in other parts of Western Alaska is likely laced with the powerful, often deadly, added drug, and they’re putting the word out that things could soon get worse in the region.

Federal money for water and sewer systems floods the Delta, but more is needed

Anna Rose MacArthur, KYUK - Bethel

A flood of federal funding is coming to rural Alaska for water and sewer projects, and a big chunk of that is going to the Yukon Kuskokwim Delta.

Bethel family clinic breaks ground for new facility

Charles Enoch, KYUK - Bethel

The Bethel Family Clinic recently held a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the construction of their new building. Board and staff members said that replacing the aging red building has been a long time in coming.

As summer ends, daily high temperature records fall around the state

Annie Feidt, Alaska's Energy Desk - Anchorage

In climate terms, Wednesday marks the official end of summer. That’s because June, July and August are the hottest months of the year. And in Alaska, it was really hot this summer.

Fairbanks North Star Borough first to be certified Storm Ready

Robert Hannon, KUAC - Fairbanks

The Fairbanks North Star Borough is the first in Alaska to be certified as Storm Ready. The recognition was awarded yesterday as part of a program run by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and National Weather Service. The certification emphasizes communication and preparation in meeting dire events.

Assembly seeks help for Denali wolves

Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

The Fairbanks North Star Borough assembly passed a resolution last Thursday asking Governor Bill Walker to protect Denali National Park wolves and other predators on state land along the park’s northeast boundary.