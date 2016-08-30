Alaska News Nightly: Monday, Aug. 29, 2016

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

District 40 election results under scrutiny from legislators

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO - Juneau

Legislators called on state elections officials today to delay certifying the results in a district that covers North Slope and Northwest Arctic boroughs. Those calls are based on concerns about how the recent primary election was handled in some precincts.

Grid referee could ensure cheaper electricity for Alaska’s Railbelt

Elizabeth Harball, Alaska's Energy Desk - Anchorage

For the first time in years, the state is seriously talking about putting a kind of referee in charge of how electricity moves from point A to point B. That could lower Alaskans’ electric bills. The Railbelt’s power companies are working on making this happen, but they’re also nervous about handing over the keys to just anyone.

Young updating filings to reflect farm stake, lease income

Associated Press

A spokesman for U.S. Rep. Don Young says the Alaska Republican is updating his financial disclosures to show ownership in a family farm dating to the 1990s and income from oil and gas leases.

Search continues for missing hiker by Chena Hot Springs

Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

A search continues for an overdue hiker in the hills surrounding Chena Hot Springs Resort. Alaska State Trooper spokeswoman Megan Peters says resort employee 19-year-old Anatoliy Balko left on what was he anticipated to be a 2-day hike Friday morning.

Two men found dead at Valley of the Moon park, police say homicide

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

In Anchorage, two men are dead in what appears to be a double homicide over the weekend at a popular park.

New Attorney General Lindemuth speaks on tribal land trust status

Lori Townsend, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

Alaska's new Attorney General Jahna Lindemuth is no stranger to litigation. Lindemuth has been practicing law in the state for nearly 20 years and has argued cases before the Alaska Supreme Court and the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals. Lindemuth also represented clients pro bono, including one of the men known as the Fairbanks Four, helping to secure the release of the men after 18 years in prison.

Odd housing market in Wrangell puts the squeeze on WMC’s recruitment

Aaron Bolton, KSTK - Wrangell

It’s not often that a tight housing market boasts the largest average home size in the region coupled with home prices 40 percent below the regional average and the lowest rental prices in the state. But, Wrangell also has the lowest vacancy rates statewide, making it difficult for the Wrangell Medical Center to bring on new hires.

Mineral exploration near Haines given green light to expand

Emily Files, KHNS - Haines

A Canadian company conducting exploration for a potential mine about 35 miles north of Haines was recently granted permission to grow its project.