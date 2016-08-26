Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, August 25, 2016

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Listen now

Following hold on previous administrative order, CFEC to keep most of its functions

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO - Juneau

The Commercial Fisheries Entry Commission will keep most of its functions for now, after commission supporters fought to protect it from losing certain duties to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game.

Report ponders future of University of Alaska athletics

Josh Edge, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

The future of athletics for the University system is at financial risk. The programs get more than half their current budget from state funds and the UA system plans to dramatically reduce that in the next few years. A new report takes a look at steps the athletic departments can take to save money.

Former Bethel PO Andrew Reid sentenced; victim's sister speaks up about lasting trauma

Steve Heimel and Adrian Wagner, KYUK - Bethel

Former Bethel Police Officer Andrew Reid has been sentenced by a Bethel judge to the maximum penalty allowed for the two crimes he pled guilty to: one count of first degree assault, and one count of fourth degree official misconduct. Reid will spend a maximum of 120 days in detention. Reid's sentence would have carried a maximum of 180 days in detention, but was reduced under the recently passed Senate Bill 91.

Grounded by fog, would-be travelers watch Huna Tribal House festivities from afar

Lakeidra Chavis, KTOO - Juneau

Hundreds of people gathered Thursday at Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve to celebrate the opening of a newly completed Huna Tribal House and the National Park Service’s 100th anniversary.

Kenai Borough Assembly keeps invocation, hears from deeply divided residents

Daysha Eaton, KBBI - Homer

Invocations, or prayers, will continue to be said at the beginning of Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly meetings, despite recent debate about whether they are appropriate.

Police funding concerns intertwine with Fairbanks mayoral race

Robert Hannon, KUAC - Fairbanks

As October’s Municipal Election approaches the race for Fairbanks City Mayor is heating up. At Monday’s City Council meeting the issues of employee morale, and a disputed police contract drew pointed comments from some council members and a sharp exchange between the police chief and council.

Alaska State Fair kicks off its 80th birthday in Palmer

Ellen Lockyer, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

It's that time of year again. Giant pumpkins, pig racing and the ever-popular upside down bungee ride make their annual appearance at the Alaska State Fair in Palmer. The venerable fair, which turns 80 this year, manages to attract all ages with an eclectic mix of homespun crafts, toothsome food and lots of rock n' roll.