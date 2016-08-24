Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2016

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Disaster declaration issued as Matanuska River threatens Butte

Josh Edge, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

The Matanuska-Susitna Borough and Governor Bill Walker issued a disaster declaration Monday due to erosion and threat of flooding in the Butte area along the Matanuska River.

Juneau Assembly passes long-awaited equal rights ordinance

Lakeidra Chavis, KTOO - Juneau

More than 70 people crowded into the Juneau assembly chambers Monday in support of an equal rights ordinance. With an 8-1 vote, the Juneau Assembly adopted the ordinance.

Kenai Assembly considers moment of silence after Satanic prayer, protest, counter-protest

Daysha Eaton, KBBI - Homer

Tonight, Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly Vice President Brent Johnson plans to introduce an ordinance that would replace the invocation, or prayer said at the beginning of meetings, with a moment of silence. Earlier this month, an invocation by a member of the Satanic Temple was offered before the assembly. The prayer sparked a protest, and a counter-protest.

Cruise-ship evacuation exercise begins as luxury liner prepares for Arctic Ocean transit

Tim Ellis, KUAC - Fairbanks

The U.S. Northern Command and Coast Guard have launched a major field-training exercise off Alaska’s northwest coast. Arctic Chinook is intended to demonstrate how local, state and federal agencies would respond to a simulated cruise ship accident. Coincidentally, a big luxury cruise ship will sail through the area while the exercise is under way. And to further complicate things, bad weather has just set in.

NASA keeps watch of shrinking Arctic ice

Elizabeth Jenkins, Alaska's Energy Desk - Juneau

The future of monitoring Arctic ice begins in space.

Low sea ice and warm water to drive autumn weather

Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

El Nino has transitioned to below normal sea surface temperatures in the mid latitude Pacific. If that persists, the condition known as La Nina, typically results in a colder than normal winter for Alaska, but National Weather Service climate science and services manager Rick Thoman said low sea ice and remaining warm water around Alaska, will be primary drivers of the state’s autumn weather.

Anchorage police release name of man found dead on road

Associated Press

Anchorage police have released the name of the man found dead Monday morning on a city road.

Q&A: Rep. Muñoz sought lenient sentences for convicted child abusers, Empire reports

Jeremy Hsieh, KTOO - Juneau

The Juneau Empire is reporting that Rep. Cathy Muñoz, a Republican from Juneau’s Mendenhall Valley, has written judicial sentencing authorities seeking leniency for convicted offenders in a case of child sexual assault and a case of child endangerment related to sexual abuse of a child.