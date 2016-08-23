Alaska News Nightly: Monday, Aug. 22, 2016

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Gov’s budget veto has at least one fan: rating agency S&P

Rachel Waldholz, Alaska's Energy Desk - Anchorage

After four credit downgrades in eight months, Alaska received some good news today: S&P Global will not lower the state's credit rating -- at least for now.

Uptick in oil prices helps Alaska’s bottom line, but not much

Rashah McChesney, Alaska's Energy Desk - Juneau

Oil prices were up for the third straight week last week.

Tribal assistance, employment programs run out of money

Ed Scheonfeld, CoastAlaska - Juneau

Southeast Alaska's regional tribal government is temporarily ending programs that provide food, clothing and shelter to its most needy clients.

Pioneer homes won’t take new residents, at least for now

Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska - Juneau

Alaska’s Pioneer Homes have stopped accepting new residents, at least for a while. It’s one more impact of state budget cuts.

Plankton population and the power of pink salmon

Zoe Sobel, Alaska's Energy Desk - Unalaska

After combing through data from the Aleutian Islands, a scientist has discovered an unexpected relationship between plankton and pink salmon. Although plankton might seem like an ecological afterthought, biological oceanographer Sonia Batten disagrees. She calls them the most important organisms in the ocean.

National podcaster discusses data and Alaska political climate

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO - Juneau

National political podcast host Jody Avirgan and his wife recently visited Juneau, marking Alaska as the 50th state to which he's traveled.

Eielson Air Force Base has new construction plan for incoming F-35 fighters

Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

$500 million in new construction is planned for Eielson Air Force Base to support the upcoming deployment of F-35 Fighters, and local hire for a portion of that work is a top priority. Fairbanks Economic Development Corporation President and CEO Jim Dodson said area leaders are working to ensure federal officials understand what’s at stake.

Winter ferry schedule better than last year

Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska - Juneau

This winter’s Alaska Marine Highway schedule offers more sailings than the previous season’s. It also eliminates five-week service gaps for some communities.

Homer art gallery hosts “Decolonizing Alaska” exhibit

Shahla Farzan, KBBI - Homer

An innovative new exhibit at Bunnell Street Arts Center has turned a spotlight on Alaska’s long history of colonization. Asia Freeman, the curator of “Decolonizing Alaska”, says colonization has had a powerful influence on the state.