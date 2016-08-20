Alaska News Nightly: Friday, Aug. 19, 2016

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Listen now

Voters in one village were allowed to cast ballots in both primaries

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO - Juneau

The result of Tuesday's Democratic primary for House District 40 remains in doubt. And now, there are also concerns over how voters in the Northwest Arctic village of Shungnak were able to cast ballots in both the Republican primary and in the primary for Democrats and others.

Sitka brown bear mauling victim medevaced to Sitkoh Bay

Robert Woolsey, KCAW - Sitka

A helicopter from Air Station Sitka medevaced a woman from Sitkoh Bay Thursday afternoon, after she was mauled by a brown bear.\

Department of Defense strives to provide better, smarter military healthcare

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

The Department of Defense is in the middle of a massive makeover in how it provides healthcare to soldiers and their families. The top official in charge of the new Defense Health Agency came to Alaska for her first visit. She spoke about how the military wants to provide care that's not only better, but smarter.

Is the Arctic ready for the Crystal Serenity?

Rachel Waldholz, Alaska's Energy Desk - Anchorage

As we speak, the luxury liner Crystal Serenity is leaving Unalaska, on the next leg of its trip from Seward to New York City through the Northwest Passage. It's the largest cruise ship to navigate the route, which hugs the coasts of Alaska, Canada and Greenland. And it's attracted international attention, with many wondering if it’s a sign of what’s to come as the Arctic sees increasingly ice-free summers.

2 bank robbery suspects arrested at Anchorage airport

Associated Press

Two men suspected of robbing an Anchorage bank were arrested early Friday at the city's main airport.

Denali bus employs hybrid technology

Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

Denali National Park is testing 2 new hybrid buses. The vehicles are the final prototypes to be tested by the Park Service at Denali as part of a grant funded effort to reduce pollution.

AK: Knowing the unknown

Hannah Colton, KDLG - Dillingham

What’s less visible today than Orthodox crosses and golden cupolas are the Alaska Native belief systems that existed before European contact. KDLG’s Hannah Colton has this story about one Dena’ina man who came to embrace his traditional spirituality, and why he's choosing now to speak up about it.

49 Voices: Omega Smith of Anchorage

Ammon Swenson, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

This week we’re hearing from Omega Smith, who manages the UAA planetarium in Anchorage.