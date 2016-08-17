Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2016

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Alaskans cast Primary ballots at regular polling spots, also airports

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

Today is Primary Election day. In addition to the regular polling locations, you can also vote today at the airport in six Alaska cities.

What’s causing Anchorage’s wave of homicides?

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

Anchorage is having one of its most violent years in decades. 22 people have been killed, along with two more deaths from officer involved shootings. In July alone there were nine homicides within the municipality. This comes just after 2015 saw the highest number of murders since the mid-90s, and has many residents asking whether something's changed that has made the city more dangerous.

Ketchikan youth detention facility to close Sept. 15

Leila Kheiry, KRBD - Ketchikan

The Ketchikan Regional Youth Facility, a detention center for juvenile offenders, will close Sept. 15.

On the scene with the Crystal Serenity

Rachel Waldholz, Alaska's Energy Desk - Seward

Tonight, the cruise ship Crystal Serenity will cast off from Seward for a first-of-it’s kind trip through the Arctic’s Northwest Passage to New York City. It’s the first luxury liner to attempt the route -- and the largest passenger ship by far.

Petition sent to Walker asking for predator control reform

Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

A petition signed by 150 Alaskans sent to Governor Bill Walker, asks for changes to state predator control programs.

At DNR, new leader tackles ‘maze’ of oil and gas development on federal land

Rashah McChesney, Alaska's Energy Desk - Juneau

From Soldotna to the North Slope to Anchorage, the state’s newest natural resources commissioner has spent his career weighing in on energy issues all over the state. Now, Andy Mack has been tapped by Gov. Bill Walker to help guide the state through the maze of federal regulations required to develop oil and gas resources.

Coast Guard suspends search for missing fisherman, Arnold Skeek

Quinton Chandler, KTOO - Juneau

The Coast Guard stopped looking for Arnold Skeek, the missing 27-year-old fisherman from Kake, early Monday afternoon. Authorities believe he fell from the Beaufort Sea, 60-foot fishing tender, into Auke Bay on Sunday.

LGBTQ history bus tour highlights changing acceptance in Anchorage

Anne Hillman, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

During the rowdy pipeline construction days, bars lined 4th Avenue in downtown Anchorage. Many of those establishments were surprisingly open to gay and lesbian Alaskans.