Alaska News Nightly: Monday, Aug. 15, 2016

State drops appeal of tribal land into trust regulation

Joaqlin Estus, KNBA - Anchorage

The state of Alaska is dropping its lawsuit over federal regulations that banned Alaska tribes from putting land into trust, calling it "dead-end litigation." But that doesn't mean the state sees smooth roads ahead.

Man dies at Wildwood Correctional Complex

Anne Hillman, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

Michael Talcott, 57, was found unresponsive in his cell and died on Sunday afternoon.

Walker’s new oil and gas advisor wants to put some “grit” in the system

Rachel Waldholz, Alaska's Energy Desk - Anchorage

Governor Bill Walker's administration hasn't always had the smoothest relationship with Alaska's oil and gas industry. Now, he's trying to change that. He's created a new cabinet-level position, appointing former oil executive John Hendrix to reach out to companies.

Bernie looks beyond Bungalow to DC

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

Anchorage bar owner Bernie Souphanavong submitted thousands of signatures today to run for Congress. Souphanavong is running as an independent for Alaska’s only seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Justice Sotomayor speaks at UAF

Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

United States Associate Supreme Court Justice Sonya Sotomayor spoke at the University of Alaska Fairbanks Sunday. Sotomayor, the first Latina appointed the nation’s highest court, addressed a capacity audience in Fairbanks.

With Handy leaving, Alaska to get new top general

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

New head of 11th Air Force, Alaskan Command, and Alaska's NORAD operations was once a fighter pilot who did a stint at Elmendorf.

Alaska Miners Association to protest BLM plan for Eastern Interior

Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

The Alaska Miners Association will protest a proposed Bureau of Land Management plan for the Eastern Interior. The recently released plan covering 6.5 million acres includes environmental protections that would ban new mining on over a million federal acres, including 2 areas in the mineral rich Forty Mile region.

Anchorage logs warmest month on record

Annie Feidt, Alaska's Energy Desk - Anchorage

Anchorage just recorded its warmest month on record. July was four degrees above normal, with an average temperature of nearly 63 degrees.

Dillingham takes part in spill drill

Shaylon Cochran, KDLG - Dillingham

In small clusters of shipping containers peppered across the state, you’ll find the front line defense for oil spills. They’re placed and stocked by the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation.