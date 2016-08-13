Alaska News Nightly: Aug. 12, 2016

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Stock turns in signatures to challenge Murkowski

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

U.S. Senate candidate Margaret Stock submitted a pile of signatures to the Division of Elections Friday to get on the November ballot.

Rep. Reinbold reimburses state for per-diem payments earned on vacation

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO - Juneau

Representative Lora Reinbold is planning to reimburse the state for the nearly $1,000 dollars she received in per-diem payments while she was on a four-day vacation. Reinbold's Republican primary opponent Crystal Kennedy raised concerns about the expenses.

Signs, cash, puppies: competing strategies in state's most expensive primary

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

Republican Senator Lesil McGuire is stepping down from her seat in District L, and three Republican candidates have raised nearly a quarter million dollars to try to take her place. The district stretches from Midtown to some of the most republican corners of South Anchorage.

Affordable housing for seniors opens in East Anchorage

Joaqlin Estus, KNBA - Anchorage

Affordable housing is in great demand in Alaska – people enter a lottery to even get their names on a waiting list. So the grand opening of an East Anchorage affordable housing complex for active seniors was cause for celebration Wednesday when about 50 people listened to speakers and toured the two-building complex.

State fund for renewable power falls prey to budget woes

Elizabeth Harball, Alaska's Energy Desk - Anchorage

Since 2008, the state has set aside a pot of money for renewable energy projects like small dams and wind turbines. Called the Renewable Energy Fund, the projects it's backed have replaced tens of millions of gallons of expensive diesel in communities from Skagway to Nome.

Why students and scientists spend summer on ice

Elizabeth Jenkins, Alaska's Energy Desk - Juneau

The Juneau Icefield Research Program has been around for 70 years. First, exploring the icy expanse. And later, tracking the rate Southeast glaciers are shrinking.

AK: The simple (subsistence) life

Shaylon Cochran, KDLG - Dillingham

Locals around Bristol Bay know the importance of subsistence fishing and the broader subsistence lifestyle. KDLG's Shaylon Cochran, having spent several years in Kenai, was somewhat familiar with what subsistence means. But has found this summer that the actual experience means a lot more once you’ve lived it.

49 Voices: Elissa Brown of Anchorage

Ammon Swenson, Alasa Public Media - Anchorage

This week we’re hearing from Elissa Brown in Anchorage. She moved to Alaska two years ago, and currently runs Wild Scoops, a handmade ice cream business that specializes in local ingredients.