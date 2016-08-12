Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, Aug. 11, 2016

Alaska Public Media | By Wesley Early
Published August 11, 2016 at 9:46 PM AKDT

Walker faces possible legal opposition for PFD cuts

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO - Juneau

Anchorage Democratic Senator Bill Wielechowski wants the Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation to defy Gov. Bill Walker’s veto roughly halving this year’s dividends.

Dem US senate race: Boyish professor against corruption hunter

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

Two Democrats are running for Lisa Murkowski’s U.S. Senate seat.  Both men are the same age. They’re running low- or no-budget campaigns. Both used to be Republicans. And right there, the similarities come to a dead stop.

Party infighting shadows House 9 race

Ellen Lockyer, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

House 9 race pits incumbent against Republican Party favorite.

Closing down homeless camps creating short-term problems, long-term solutions

Anne Hillman, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

Organizations and social services in Anchorage are learning from the stresses caused by closing down homeless camps in Anchorage to develop long-term collaborations and strategies.

Driver In June Atka crash arrested

Sarah Hansen, KUCB - Unalaska

Alaska State Troopers have arrested the driver of a van that crashed in the village of Atka this June, killing three people and injuring six others.

What killed St. Paul’s woolly mammoths?

Zoe Sobel, Alaska's Energy Desk - Unalaska

What killed the woolly mammoths on St. Paul Island? Thirst. For the first time, scientists have pinpointed the date — 5,600 years ago — and a likely cause of extinction. They believe the environmental changes that killed the animals mirror today’s climate changes.
