Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, Aug. 11, 2016
Walker faces possible legal opposition for PFD cuts
Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO - Juneau
Anchorage Democratic Senator Bill Wielechowski wants the Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation to defy Gov. Bill Walker’s veto roughly halving this year’s dividends.
Dem US senate race: Boyish professor against corruption hunter
Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
Two Democrats are running for Lisa Murkowski’s U.S. Senate seat. Both men are the same age. They’re running low- or no-budget campaigns. Both used to be Republicans. And right there, the similarities come to a dead stop.
Party infighting shadows House 9 race
Ellen Lockyer, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
House 9 race pits incumbent against Republican Party favorite.
Closing down homeless camps creating short-term problems, long-term solutions
Anne Hillman, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
Organizations and social services in Anchorage are learning from the stresses caused by closing down homeless camps in Anchorage to develop long-term collaborations and strategies.
Driver In June Atka crash arrested
Sarah Hansen, KUCB - Unalaska
Alaska State Troopers have arrested the driver of a van that crashed in the village of Atka this June, killing three people and injuring six others.
What killed St. Paul’s woolly mammoths?
Zoe Sobel, Alaska's Energy Desk - Unalaska
What killed the woolly mammoths on St. Paul Island? Thirst. For the first time, scientists have pinpointed the date — 5,600 years ago — and a likely cause of extinction. They believe the environmental changes that killed the animals mirror today’s climate changes.