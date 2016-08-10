Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, August 9, 2016

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

What $5m? Murkowski’s Republican challengers aren’t deterred

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski has raised more than $5 million dollars for her re-election effort. She’s got big signs and TV ads across the state. But can you name the three men running against her in next week’s Republican Primary?

Logistical-support soldiers enabled Army to hold biggest Alaska training exercise in years

Tim Ellis, KUAC - Fairbanks

Some 5,000 soldiers from around the country and Canada are headed back home after a grueling three-week field-training exercise on ranges around Fort Greely. Arctic Anvil was the biggest exercise U.S. Army-Alaska has held since 2001.

Alaska restaurant serving elk fined for calling it reindeer

Associated Press

This might be an only-in-Alaska problem: A restaurant in Fairbanks that has told customers since 2013 it was serving reindeer tenderloin was actually giving them elk.

Beaver float plane crashes near Mirror Lake, no fatalities

Dave Bendinger, KDLG - Dillingham

. The Beaver had 6 passengers and 1 pilot onboard and was leaving the area after a day's fishing on Moraine Creek. Mitchell Gallo is a senior air safety investigator with the NTSB Petersburg fishermen make big catch - nearly 400-pound halibut Abbey Colling, KFSK - Petersburg For a couple of Petersburg fishermen, it was a big day … and a huge catch. Set-netters get emergency opener Jenny Neyman, KBBI - Homer Commercial sockeye fishing in upper Cook Inlet will be decided on a day-by-day basis from here until the end of the season. Rural Alaska teachers gain cultural insight at fish camp Tyler Stup, KNOM - Nome Alaskan educators from around the region recently gathered in Council to do a little summer homework. Helping certify educators, Nome’s Northwest Campus hosted teacher camp, a unique opportunity to learn about the space where Alaskan schooling and Alaskan culture intersect. State Department to hear transboundary mine concerns Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska - Juneau U.S. State Department officials are in Southeast Alaska this week to talk about transboundary mines. The Environmental Protection Agency also has sent representatives. Company makes a business out of playing in nature Kayla Desroches, KMXT - Kodiak Two adventurers have turned a hobby into a career and now spend their time traveling the country and recording trails via video so that other people can hike, bike, run, and ride them.

There were no fatalities after a Dehavilland Beaver float plane crashed Monday afternoon on Mirror Lake south of Kokhanok