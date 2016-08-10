Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, August 9, 2016
What $5m? Murkowski’s Republican challengers aren’t deterred
Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski has raised more than $5 million dollars for her re-election effort. She’s got big signs and TV ads across the state. But can you name the three men running against her in next week’s Republican Primary?
Logistical-support soldiers enabled Army to hold biggest Alaska training exercise in years
Tim Ellis, KUAC - Fairbanks
Some 5,000 soldiers from around the country and Canada are headed back home after a grueling three-week field-training exercise on ranges around Fort Greely. Arctic Anvil was the biggest exercise U.S. Army-Alaska has held since 2001.
Alaska restaurant serving elk fined for calling it reindeer
Associated Press
This might be an only-in-Alaska problem: A restaurant in Fairbanks that has told customers since 2013 it was serving reindeer tenderloin was actually giving them elk.
Beaver float plane crashes near Mirror Lake, no fatalities
Dave Bendinger, KDLG - DillinghamThere were no fatalities after a Dehavilland Beaver float plane crashed Monday afternoon on Mirror Lake south of Kokhanok
. The Beaver had 6 passengers and 1 pilot onboard and was leaving the area after a day's fishing on Moraine Creek. Mitchell Gallo is a senior air safety investigator with the NTSB
Petersburg fishermen make big catch - nearly 400-pound halibut
Abbey Colling, KFSK - Petersburg
For a couple of Petersburg fishermen, it was a big day … and a huge catch.
Set-netters get emergency opener
Jenny Neyman, KBBI - Homer
Commercial sockeye fishing in upper Cook Inlet will be decided on a day-by-day basis from here until the end of the season.
Rural Alaska teachers gain cultural insight at fish camp
Tyler Stup, KNOM - Nome
Alaskan educators from around the region recently gathered in Council to do a little summer homework. Helping certify educators, Nome’s Northwest Campus hosted teacher camp, a unique opportunity to learn about the space where Alaskan schooling and Alaskan culture intersect.
State Department to hear transboundary mine concerns
Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska - Juneau
U.S. State Department officials are in Southeast Alaska this week to talk about transboundary mines. The Environmental Protection Agency also has sent representatives.
Company makes a business out of playing in nature
Kayla Desroches, KMXT - KodiakTwo adventurers have turned a hobby into a career and now spend their time traveling the country and recording trails via video so that other people can hike, bike, run, and ride them.