Alaska News Nightly: Friday, August 5, 2016

Shell returns to Unalaska

Zoe Sobel, Alaska's Energy Desk - Unalaska

Shell is back in Unalaska. Dutch Harbor was a staging area for Shell’s unsuccessful search for oil in the Arctic Ocean last year. This week, three ships — the Aiviq, the Dino Chouest, and the Ross Chouest — associated with Shell’s Arctic efforts arrived in Unalaska on a mission to remove the last signs of that effort.

Surgeon General visits Palmer to discuss opioid epidemic

Ellen Lockyer, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

Drug addiction, long viewed as a moral failing, is now recognized as a chronic brain disease. US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy brought this message to the Alaska Wellness Summit in Palmer on Thursday. Substance abuse caregivers, recovering addicts and health officials rubbed shoulders at the day-long meeting, with the common aim of combating the opioid abuse epidemic in Alaska.

Study finds that benefits equalize pay rates of state and private sector workers

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO - Juneau

State and local employees in Alaska are paid less than private-sector workers, but benefits make up the difference. That’s according to a new study from the University of Alaska Anchorage’s Institute for Social and Economic Research.

BLM plan affects mining, subsistence and recreation

Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

The Bureau of Land Management recently released a proposed plan for over 6 million acres of federal property in the eastern interior. Crafted over 8 years with user input, the management plan offers new resource development potential and environmental protections.

Sitka chef competes for national seafood crown

Emily Kwong, KCAW - Sitka

A Sitka chef has been chosen to compete in the 2016 Great American Seafood Cook-Off. On Saturday, Collette Nelson will battle chefs from across the country in front of a live TV audience in New Orleans. She is the owner and executive chef of the Mediterranean-inspired restaurant Ludvig’s Bistro in Sitka.

AK: YCC, introducing Alaskan kids to the Aleutians and careers with FWS

Zoe Sobel, Alaska's Energy Desk - Unalaska

What happens when five teenagers pile onto a research vessel and go island hopping through the Aleutians? Science. Education. And maybe a peek into their futures.

49 Voices: Jovell Rennie of Anchorage

Ammon Swenson, ALaska Public Media - Anchorage

This week we're hearing from Jovell Rennie. Rennie is an Anchorage based photographer who was born in Trinidad and Tobago, but was raised in Alaska. Despite growing up in Anchorage, he never spent much time in the outdoors, until his passion for photography inspired him to start exploring what the state has to offer.