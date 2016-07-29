Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, July 28, 2016

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Walker opts not to veto bill putting local school boards in charge of sex ed

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO - Juneau

A bill that puts local school boards in charge sex education will become a law, after Governor Bill Walker decided against vetoing it Thursday. House Bill 156 requires that school boards approve any sex education curriculum, as well as any teachers who aren't employed under a contract with schools.

Why a Bahamas tanker is carrying North Slope crude

Elizabeth Jenkins, Alaska's Energy Desk - Juneau

A foreign-owned tanker is expected to transport North Slope crude to Asia in the coming weeks. BP has shipped its oil overseas before, but it’s been decades since it was on a tanker built and managed outside the U.S.

Unextinguished campfire cause of McHugh Fire

Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

The Department of Natural Resources have determined that an unextinguished campfire was the cause of the McHugh fire that has been raging in Chugach State Park near South Anchorage since July 16th. According to a release sent out this afternoon, the fire began in an area not commonly used by hikers and not in an established campfire ring.

State partially lifts ban on drug felons applying for food stamps

Anne Hillman, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

People with drug felonies can now apply for food stamps in Alaska, but they have to prove that they are complying with parole and substance abuse treatment requirements.

Scientists have increased alert level for Pavlof Volcano

Laura Kraegel, KUCB - Unalaska

Scientists have increased the alert level for Pavlof Volcano for the second time this month. On Thursday, the Alaska Peninsula volcano showed signs of low-level eruptive activity, prompting officials to raise its alert level from "advisory" to "watch."

Search continues for missing Tuluksak man

Anna Rose MacArthur, KYUK - Bethel

The search continues for a man who walked away from the village of Tuluksak 15 days ago.

South Peninsula students study STEM subjects through ANSEP

Daysha Eaton, KBBI - Homer

Women and Alaska Natives are underrepresented in the STEM fields, but two south peninsula girls are breaking barriers before even leaving high school. They are learning about— science, technology, engineering and mathematics —at University of Alaska Anchorage this summer. The girls are participating in the Alaska Native Science and Engineering Program, or ANSEP, five-week Acceleration Academy.

New evidence of Denali dinosaurs

Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

Dinosaur bones have been found in Denali National Park. The bone fragments were discovered this summer by a team of University of Alaska Fairbanks and National Park Service scientists. The researchers found the bones on a mountain slope in the Cantwell rock formation, north of the Park Road.

Researchers find new whale species in Western Alaska

Shaylon Cochran, KDLG - Dillingham

Researchers think they’ve found a new species of whale in Western Alaska. A new study published in Marine Mammal Science is identifying the find as a relative of the Baird’s beaked whale.

Deer rescue operation occurs off Juneau's Shelter Island

Lakeidra Chavis, KTOO - Juneau

While passing the west side of Juneau's Shelter Island Wednesday, an 18-passenger tour vessel saw more than whales.

Flood watch issued in Lower Koyukuk and Middle Yukon Valleys

Josh Edge, APRN - Anchorage

Heavy rains in the Lower Koyukuk and Middle Yukon Valleys have prompted the

National Weather Service to issue a flood watch beginning Friday, extending through Saturday evening.

Warm ocean water leads to heavy rain in Alaska

Annie Feidt, Alaska's Energy Desk - Anchorage

It’s been unusually wet across a large section of the state this summer.