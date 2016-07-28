Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, July 27, 2016

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

'Sandernistas' demand inclusion in Alaska party

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media - Philadelphia, PA

The new chairwoman of the Alaska Democratic Party says supporters of Bernie Sanders are re-invigorating the party. But along with the new enthusiasm, the Alaska Sanders supporters also bring deep wells of dissatisfaction.

UPDATE: Fishing vessel takes on water near Adak

Laura Kraegel, KUCB - Unalaska

46 crew-members were rescued Tuesday night after their fishing vessel started sinking in the Aleutians. And now, officials are working on a rescue plan for the abandoned trawler.

Anchorage economic report: Pain ahead, but not devastation

Graelyn Brashear, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

The Anchorage Economic Development Corporation's annual forecast for the local economy is usually pretty sunny. But the steep drop in oil prices last year means Anchorage and Alaska are in the midst of the first economic downturn in nearly three decades.

Assembly vote means Anchorage business can start growing legal pot

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

The Anchorage Assembly voted unanimously Tuesday night to approve a move forward for the municipality's first commercial cannabis business, setting the stage for crops of legal marijuana to be planted in the weeks ahead.

Eight tons of chum salmon destroyed after truck spill in Juneau

Lakeidra Chavis, KTOO - Juneau

An estimated 16,000 to 18,000 pounds of chum salmon were destroyed after a truck overturned in downtown Juneau Monday afternoon. The spill blocked Egan Drive, a major roadway leading in and out of downtown.

Citing environmental concerns, Pike's landing golf course in Fairbanks shut down

Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

A Fairbanks restaurant is in trouble with the state over a golf game that often sends balls into the Chena River. The driving range on the deck of Pike’s Landing has closed due to environmental concerns.

Fighting wildfires is risky and difficult but it has its rewards

Joaqlin Estus, KNBA - Anchorage

Experienced firefighters can earn up to 60-thousand dollars in a few months, which may seem like a lot of money. But considering their working conditions, and hazards, many of them would say they earn every bit of their pay. A few dozen Alaskan firefighters are mopping up the McHugh fire south of Anchorage.