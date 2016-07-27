Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, July 26, 2016

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Fishing vessel takes on water near Adak

Molly Dischner, KDLG - Dillingham

The United States Coast Guard says the Alaska Juris, a 229 foot fishing vessel, was reported to be taking on water this afternoon in the Aleutians. The Coast Guard reports 46 people in survival suits abandoned ship in three life rafts. As of 4 p.m., the Coast Guard was on the way to the ship which was 174 miles from Adak.

In wake of budgetary climate, Palmer Correctional Facility shut down

Ellen Lockyer, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

The Palmer Correctional Facility will be shutting down. The commissioner of Department of Corrections Tuesday announced the shut down Tuesday.

Moody's downgrades Alaska credit rating; fourth downgrade this year

Rachel Waldholz, Alaska's Energy Desk - Anchorage

Moody's Investors Service has downgraded Alaska's credit rating for the second time in six months, citing the state's massive budget deficit and its failure to find a long-term political solution. It's the fourth time since January the state has been downgraded by one of the three major ratings agencies.

In wake of probable Clinton nomination, Alaskan delegates look to future

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media - Philadelphia, PA

Delegates at the Democratic National Convention today officially nominated Hillary Clinton to wide spread cheering -- inside the arena. But outside, thousands of Bernie Sanders supporters banged on the security fences, shouting election fraud. It’s still not clear if many of them will come around to Clinton.

UAF student acquitted of rape charge sues school for withholding degree

Robert Hannon, KUAC - Fairbanks

A former University of Alaska Fairbanks student is suing the school for withholding his diploma. In February Nolan Youngmun was acquitted of charges he raped another UAF student. Youngmun’s attorney says the University has dragged its feet in its own investigation and lacks the authority to withhold the diploma.

How the landfill in Anchorage harvests gas from trash

Eric Keto, Alaska's Energy Desk - Anchorage

Hundreds of landfills across the lower-48 have turned their decomposing trash piles into a source of energy. So far, there’s only one project in Alaska harnessing the power of trash to produce gas.

Crew safe as Homer Seiner remains capsized off Alaska Peninsula

Jay Barrett, KMXT - Kodiak

Four crew-members escaped safely when their fishing boat rolled over near the Alaska Peninsula on Friday.

Chickaloon man charged with assaulting rafters along river

Associated Press

A man suspected of using a knife to confront a rafting party along the Chickaloon River has been charged with four counts of felony assau

First-time offenders get second chance under new criminal justice reform law

Matt Miller, KTOO - Juneau

The criminal justice reform bill recently signed into law is intended to save money and reduce the state’s prison population by eliminating the factors that contribute to recidivism, or the revolving door of offenders repeatedly returning to prison.

Volunteers remove artifacts from historic building threatened by riverbank erosion

Tim Ellis, KUAC - Fairbanks

Volunteers with State Parks and the Delta Historical Society have removed artifacts from a 110-year-old building at Big Delta State Historical Park. The agencies had planned to wait, to see if the Tanana River washed away more of the riverbank on which the building sits. But Sunday’s move was prompted by concerns over erosion accelerated by recent rains.