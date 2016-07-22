Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, July 21, 2016
Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn
Rain dampening McHugh Fire, officials say prospects are good
Anne Hillman, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
Light rain in Anchorage this morning is helping stop the spread of the nearly 850 acre McHugh Fire. Crews are able to get close to the blaze and start building a fireline near the Seward Highway. The fire is considered five percent contained.
Walker vetoes bills allowing lawmakers on gas pipeline board, insurers to use credit scores
Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO - Juneau
Governor Bill Walker vetoed two bills this week that would have allowed legislators to serve on the board overseeing gas pipeline development, and insurers to use credit scores to adjust rates.
Gusto levels vary as Alaskans embrace Trump
Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media - Cleveland
The Republican Convention ends tonight in Cleveland with a big speech by the party’s presidential nominee, Donald Trump. Alaska, of course, favored Cruz in the GOP vote in March. Are Alaska delegates now lining up behind their nominee? Yes. Mostly.
B.C. mine officials announce new changes to mining code
Lakeidra Chavis, KTOO - Juneau
Two years after one of the worst mine disasters in Canada’s history, mine officials in British Columbia are rolling out new mining codes.
Wrangell’s water shortage causes borough to declare local disaster
Aaron Bolton, KSTK - Wrangell
Wrangell is in a water crisis. Between two fish processors and the public, demand is exceeding the water treatment system’s ability to produce clean water. The assembly and borough manager declared a local emergency disaster Tuesday and are asking the public to cut water consumption 30 to 50 percent.
Southeast’s Columbia ferry stalls in Petersburg
Abbey Collins, KFSK - Petersburg
One of Southeast Alaska’s ferries stalled near Petersburg on Wednesday.
ADN owner responds to $1 million dollar lawsuit
Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
The owner of the Alaska Dispatch News has submitted a response to a $1 million lawsuit filed against her.
A closer look at the ship bringing high-speed internet to Western Alaska
Laura Kraegel, KUCB - Unalaska
Western Alaska just got one step closer to high-speed internet.
Researchers study webcams to look at human connection with bears
Hannah Colton, KDLG - Dillingham
It’s peak bear season at Katmai National Park. That means visitors to Brooks Camp are waiting their turn to get on crowded viewing platforms, while this season over 10 million viewers have watched the action via web-cam.