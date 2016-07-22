Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, July 21, 2016

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Rain dampening McHugh Fire, officials say prospects are good

Anne Hillman, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

Light rain in Anchorage this morning is helping stop the spread of the nearly 850 acre McHugh Fire. Crews are able to get close to the blaze and start building a fireline near the Seward Highway. The fire is considered five percent contained.

Walker vetoes bills allowing lawmakers on gas pipeline board, insurers to use credit scores

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO - Juneau

Governor Bill Walker vetoed two bills this week that would have allowed legislators to serve on the board overseeing gas pipeline development, and insurers to use credit scores to adjust rates.

Gusto levels vary as Alaskans embrace Trump

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media - Cleveland

The Republican Convention ends tonight in Cleveland with a big speech by the party’s presidential nominee, Donald Trump. Alaska, of course, favored Cruz in the GOP vote in March. Are Alaska delegates now lining up behind their nominee? Yes. Mostly.

B.C. mine officials announce new changes to mining code

Lakeidra Chavis, KTOO - Juneau

Two years after one of the worst mine disasters in Canada’s history, mine officials in British Columbia are rolling out new mining codes.

Wrangell’s water shortage causes borough to declare local disaster

Aaron Bolton, KSTK - Wrangell

Wrangell is in a water crisis. Between two fish processors and the public, demand is exceeding the water treatment system’s ability to produce clean water. The assembly and borough manager declared a local emergency disaster Tuesday and are asking the public to cut water consumption 30 to 50 percent.

Southeast’s Columbia ferry stalls in Petersburg

Abbey Collins, KFSK - Petersburg

One of Southeast Alaska’s ferries stalled near Petersburg on Wednesday.

ADN owner responds to $1 million dollar lawsuit

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

The owner of the Alaska Dispatch News has submitted a response to a $1 million lawsuit filed against her.

A closer look at the ship bringing high-speed internet to Western Alaska

Laura Kraegel, KUCB - Unalaska

Western Alaska just got one step closer to high-speed internet.

Researchers study webcams to look at human connection with bears

Hannah Colton, KDLG - Dillingham

It’s peak bear season at Katmai National Park. That means visitors to Brooks Camp are waiting their turn to get on crowded viewing platforms, while this season over 10 million viewers have watched the action via web-cam.