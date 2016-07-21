Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday July 20, 2016

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Reinforcements called in to fight McHugh fire

Graelyn Brashear, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

The five-day-old McHugh fire continues to burn in Chugach State Park in southeast Anchorage, and fire officials are calling in additional crews to battle the blaze.

New study shows inconsistency among state child protection workers, lack of training

Anne Hillman, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

High rates of turnover are leading to inconsistency at the Office of Children’s Services, which operates the state’s foster care system. That’s according to a new study released last month that focuses on surveys with the child protection agency's frontline workers.

Anchorage homeless shelters overwhelmed with patrons

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

Anchorage's homeless shelters and social services are drastically and unexpectedly overwhelmed. It's the result of a city policy pushing people out of homeless camps in parks and along trails.

Alaska delegates cry 'miscount' as all 28 are tallied for Trump

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media - Cleveland, OH

Alaska delegates at the Republican National Convention say their votes for president were miscounted last night, all for Donald Trump, due to what they say is a misinterpretation of state rules. It wouldn't have affected the outcome, but it's matter of principle, and the Alaskans got pretty steamed.

Sullivan gives Trump-less address to GOP convention

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media - Cleveland, OH

Alaska U.S Sen. Dan Sullivan took the stage in Cleveland on the second night of the Republican National Convention. While Sullivan never named the man the party had just nominated for President, Donald Trump, he did close with his campaign slogan.

Legislative working group could aim to resolve thorny problems

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO - Juneau

Alaska’s Legislature has adjourned, but that doesn’t mean lawmakers’ work is done for the year. They’re considering bringing a small group of legislators together to work on agreements on major unresolved issues, which could set the foundation for another special session or the next regular session.

Hollis French appointed to AOGCC by Walker

Elizabeth Jenkins, Alaska's Energy Desk - Juneau

Governor Bill Walker has appointed Hollis French to the Alaska Oil and Gas Conservation Commission or AOGCC. French, a Democrat from Anchorage, served in the Alaska Senate for 12 years. Now he'll oversee regulation of the state's oil and gas industry.

North Slope records fall with ‘unprecedented warmth’

Annie Feidt, Alaska's Energy Desk - Juneau

Climate change is a daily reality in Alaska. Those changes are happening across forests, tundra, in the Arctic ocean and in your backyard.

St. George takes steps to protect their marine environment

Zoe Sobel, Alaska's Energy Desk - Unalaska

An island in the Pribilof’s is taking steps to protect the marine environment in their backyard. St. George's city council passed a resolution earlier this month that could establish a National Marine Sanctuary.

World Eskimo Indian Olympics to be first without beloved 'Big Bob'

Robyne, KUAC - Fairbanks

Opening ceremonies for the World Eskimo Indian Olympics are tonight at 6 o’clock. Competitive events will begin at the Carlson Center this morning at 11. For 56 years, Fairbanks has hosted the event that draws Native athletes and dancers from across the state and even across the circumpolar north. This is the first year without a beloved champion for whom this year’s games are dedicated.