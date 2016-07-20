Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, July 19, 2016

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

McHugh fire delays traffic, highway closure possible

Ellen Lockyer and Anne Hillman, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

A wildfire south of Anchorage has tripled in size over night.

Alaska delegates part of minor "ruckus" during RNC roll call

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media - Cleveland, OH

APRN's Liz Ruskin is reporting on the Alaska Delegates in Cleveland at the Republican National Convention. Among the daily events was a minor ruckus in roll call and reactions to an apparent plagiarized speech.

Former hockey coach arrested for sexual abuse of minors

Jenny Neyman, KBBI - Homer

A former hockey coach at Kenai Central and Soldotna high schools has been arrested on charges of sexually abusing minors over a span of 14 years. So far, seven victims have been identified, according to Alaska State Troopers.

Ft. Wainwright soldier found dead of apparent suicide

Anne Hillman, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

A Fort Wainwright soldier was found dead at his off-base home in Fairbanks on Saturday afternoon.

With fall chum opening, Marshall and Russian mission urging Maserculiq to fix ice machine

Anna Rose MacArthur, KYUK - Bethel

The first commercial fishing opening for fall chum starts Wednesday for Marshall and Russian Mission, but still no solution has been found for the villages’ broken ice machine.

Wood river towers: where sockeye salmon are counted

Spencer Tordoff, KDLG - Dillingham

Commercial salmon fishing in Alaska is closely regulated, with the Department of Fish and Game opening and closing fisheries based on calculations of the fish population. But where do they get the information to make those calls?

Juneau utility installs $22 million diesel turbine

Elizabeth Jenkins, KTOO - Juneau

Juneau’s privately owned electric utility, AEL&P, has already broken ground to build an industrial diesel plant to meet growing demand. And for the city’s residents that means the price for electricity is likely to go up. Before the development goes any further, some community members are asking the state’s regulatory commission to take a closer look.

Injured bear might still be at large in Dyea after shooting

Jillian Rogers, KHNS - Haines

A troublesome brown bear was shot and severely wounded by a Skagway police officer on Saturday night in the Dyea campground. The injured bear has not been seen after it hobbled into the Taiya River early Sunday morning. But National Park Service officials are warning the public to be alert of a potentially dangerous situation.

Ethics of wolf control technique questioned

Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

The state of Alaska uses radio collars to help find and kill wolves. The technique is part of an approved predator control effort aimed at growing the Forty Mile caribou herd in the Upper Yukon-Tanana area, east of Fairbanks, but the technique raises ethical questions.