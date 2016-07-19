Alaska News Nightly: Monday, July 18, 2016

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Senate gavels out and ends its special session

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO - Juneau

Three days after the state House’s adjournment, the Senate has also gaveled out, ending the the latest special session in Juneau. In closing remarks, senators differed over how successful the body was in addressing the state’s legislative challenges this year.

Walker adds new Oil and Gas advisor position to cabinet

Annie Feidt, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

Governor Walker said today he's created a new cabinet level position in his administration- an Oil and Gas advisor. He appointed John Hendrix to the job, who most recently worked as General Manager for Apache Alaska, a company that pulled out of the state this spring, citing low oil prices.

Former YKHC employee pleads guilty to distributing child pornography

Anna Rose MacArthur, KYUK - Bethel

A former Yukon Kuskokwim Health Corporation employee has pled guilty in Anchorage Superior court to distributing child pornography.

APD releases names of officers involved in Home Depot shooting

Anne Hillman, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

The Anchorage Police Department has released the names of the officers involved in last week's fatal shooting.

Alaska delegates take statewide issues to Cleveland and a national audience

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media - Cleveland,OH

Party conventions aren’t all about funny hats and nominating presidents. Alaska delegates to the Republican National Convention in Cleveland are using the gathering as an opportunity to spread their Alaska-specific agenda to a national audience.

EPA fines BP, Hilcorp for spills on the North Slope

Rashah McChesney, KTOO - Juneau

BP Exploration Alaska and Hilcorp Alaska have agreed to pay fines after spilling oil and waste on the North Slope.

Firefighters respond to wildfire off of Seward Highway

Ellen Lockyer, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

A 25-acre wildfire began to spread across McHugh Creek about three-quarters of a mile from the Seward Highway south of Anchorage. According to the Department of Forestry, the fire was reported to the Anchorage Fire Department at about 11:30 p.m. on Saturday night.

Denali Park re-opens following aggressive bear incident

Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

Denali National Park is re-opening areas that were closed for multiple weeks because of a problem bear. The bear first started charging hikers in late June and was rewarded with a backpack full of food thrown to try to deter him. The young grizzly then bit a visitor in early July.

Cruise industry grows, global share shrinks

Ed Scheonfeld, CoastAlaska - Juneau

Alaska’s cruise industry is on track to hit the magic million-passenger mark this yea

19-year-old Shishmaref honored at the White House

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

A 19-year-old from western Alaska was honored last week at the White House for his work advocating on behalf of communities experiencing climate change first hand. Esau Sinnok spoke to me from his cousin's house in Nome on his way back home to Shishmaref. He was in Washington advocating for "climate equity."

As internet gets faster, Stebbins elders worry about subsistence

Emily Russell, KNOM - Nome

The Arctic Broadband Summit just wrapped up in Barrow this week. Crews are busy off the coast of Nome this month laying fiber optic cable, and GCI recently announced plans to bring high-speed internet to ten more communities in the region this year.