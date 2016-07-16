Alaska News Nightly: Friday, July 15, 2016

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Having taken zero actions, House ends special session

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO - Juneau

The House ended its special session Friday, having taken no actions during the five days.

Jury awards $140,000 to man injured In Bethel police vehicle

Anna Rose MacArthur, KYUK - Bethel

A Bethel jury has awarded $140,000 to a man injured in the back of a police vehicle when the officer slid off the road and hit an electrical pole.

Lightning strikes light Alaskan fires across the state

Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

A late season fire bust has state and federal response agencies scrambling across the interior.

Stedman, nine others, face no election challenges

Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska - Juneau

A fifth of Alaska legislators running for re-election this year face no opposition. That begs the question: Why, in such a politically active state, does anyone run unopposed.

Bartlett Regional continues effort to build a youth psychiatric treatment center in Juneau

Lakeidra Chavis, KTOO - Juneau

When residential psychiatric treatment services for youth aren’t available in the state, children are sent out of Alaska. But Bartlett Regional Hospital in Juneau is trying to change that by building a treatment center in the state’s capital.

Burglaries up 64% in Juneau last year, trend continues this year

Quinton Chandler, KTOO - Juneau

Anytime someone breaks in somewhere to steal or commit a felony, that’s a burglary. It’s a crime of opportunity that can affect anyone, said Juneau police Lt. David Campbell.

AK: The agony and the ecstasy of Pokemon in Alaska

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

The rapid rise of "Pokemon Go" raises interesting issues about technology, discipline, and internet access across huge swaths of the state.

49 Voices: Mikey Huff of Anchorage

Ammon Swenson, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

This week we're hearing from Mikey Huff in Anchorage. Huff is the co-owner of The Mercantile, a new shop in downtown Anchorage. They specialize in menswear and handmade goods, with an emphasis on local products