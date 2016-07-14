Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, July 13, 2016

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Listen now

Officer-involved shooting leaves 1 dead in East Anchorage

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

Police say a man advanced on officers with a weapon before they opened fire behind a Home Depot.

Young seeks to amend Obama's Alaska resource agenda

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

The House of Representatives on Tuesday was working on the spending bill that funds the Interior Department. It typically has a lot of relevance for Alaska, so we've called our Washington correspondent Liz Ruskin to tell us about it.

Fate of PFD could be decided in joint House-Senate meeting

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO - Juneau

The fate of the $1 thousand dollar Permanent Fund Dividend cut could be decided on Friday.

Walker gives 'unprecedented' address on local budgeting woes

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

Walker's vetoes on the operating budget have carved at $17 million dollar hole in the Anchorage's revenues, with the bulk of that drop hitting the school district.

Walker's veto saves $2 million for pre-K education

Hannah Colton, KDLG - Dillingham

$600,000 is on the table to help start new pre-kindergarten programs across the state -- unless the legislature decides otherwise.

Possible boarding school may be great opportunity, but stirs bad memories for one family

Aaron Bolton, KSTK - Wrangell

Wrangell’s School Board, Borough Assembly and tribal government have all shown support for building a 400-bed boarding school on the former Wrangell Institute property in Southeast Alaska. For one family, the project is stirring up bad memories of the Institute, an earlier boarding school with a history of abusing students.

Former Justice Fabe reflects on her time on the Alaska Supreme Court

Lori Townsend, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

After nearly 30 years on the bench, former Alaska Supreme Court Chief Justice Dana Fabe has retired. She was the first woman to serve on and lead the state's high court. Fabe spoke with APRN's Lori Townsend earlier this summer and reflected on the changes she's seen since she first became a judge in 1988.

After decades of research, Steller sea lion decline still puzzles scientists

Zoe Sobel, KUCB - Unalaska

Every summer, biologists visit Alaska to count Steller sea lions. The western stock of the population has been in decline for nearly 40 years -- hitting a low in 2002. The count helps determine whether sea lions stay on the endangered species list, which puts costly restrictions on the commercial fishing fleet.