Alaska News Nightly: Monday, July 11, 2016

Legislators return for fifth special session

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO - Juneau

Legislators returned to Juneau today for the fifth special session since last summer. And lawmakers were greeted by a group of 20 protesters who want them to close the state’s budget shortfall.

Alaskans begin to feel state budget cuts

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO - Juneau

Alaskans are already starting to feel the effects of state budget cuts, from shorter court hours to last minute local budget negotiations.

Lindbeck puts up high financial numbers in race for House

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media - Washington D.C.

Democrat Steve Lindbeck is running a serious campaign against Alaska Congressman Don Young, to judge by the money anyway. Lindbeck today announced that he raised more than $400,000 in the prior three months.

Low gas prices slow Alaska inflation growth

Rashah McChesney, KTOO - Juneau

As oil prices have dropped and the state has struggled to pay its bills, Alaskans saw one benefit. The cost of living in Anchorage increased by the smallest amount in nearly three decades. Low gas prices had a powerful effect on inflation in the state.

Anchorage #BlackLivesMatter event draws hundreds of supporters

Anne Hillman, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

Community members gathered to hear the names of victims of police shootings and show support of the #BlackLivesMatter movement.

City of Bethel bans longtime scavenging tradition at Bethel landfill

Anna Rose MacArthur, KYUK - Bethel

Your freezer breaks and you need a part. You could go to the store or online. Or you could go to the landfill. And that’s what people in Bethel have done for decades— salvaging and reusing what other people have thrown away. Now, the city is saying no more.

Few clues in ongoing mystery of Alaska whale die-off

Graelyn Brashear, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

Marine researchers were hoping that 2016 was going to be a better year for whales in Alaska.

Paleontologist Anthony Fiorillo studies Alaska dinosaurs

Lori Townsend, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

