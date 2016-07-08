Alaska News Nightly: Thursday July 7, 2016

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Obama Administration announces new rules for Arctic drilling

Rachel Waldholz, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

The Obama Administration Thursday issued new regulations covering offshore drilling in the Arctic.

Sullivan on Trump VP vetting; 'I was probably as surprised as you'

Lori Townsend, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

Is Donald Trump considering Alaska Senator Dan Sullivan for Vice President? A piece by People magazine speculating the Senator may be on the list of potential VP picks was ricocheting around social media yesterday. So, what does the Senator say?

Alaska House spokesman charged with assault; now unemployed

Associated Press

An Alaska legislative official says the Alaska House majority spokesman facing assault charges is no longer employed by the state.

Walker faces recall effort in response to budget vetoes

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO - Juneau

Governor Bill Walker faces a potential campaign to recall him from office. Joe Miller backs the effort. He was the runner-up in the 2010 U.S. Senate campaign and 2014 Senate Republican primary.

Mat-Su reacts to Walker's budget vetoes

Ellen Lockyer, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

Fallout from Governor Walker's veto pen is hitting the Matanuska Susitna Borough hard. Borough officials are now grappling with a budget shortfall caused by millions of dollars in reduced state funding.

An Uncertain Future: Tom Walsh

Eric Keto, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

This week, Alaska’s Energy Desk is spotlighting those who have been affected by the downturn, as part of the series An Uncertain Future. Tom Walsh arrived in the state 36 years ago after his boss at an oil company told him his paycheck was moving to Alaska and asked if he wanted to go with it.

Kotzebue’s Fire Chief arrested for DUI while driving City vehicle

Emily Russell, KNOM - Nome

Kotzebue’s Fire chief is appearing in court today after being arrested on Saturday for drunk driving.

Troopers say man's 2015 disappearance suspicious

Associated Press

Alaska State Troopers say a Big Lake man's disappearance last year is suspicious and they are investigating it as a death.

Feds call out Juneau schools website for inaccessibility to people with low vision, deafness

Quinton Chandler, KTOO - Juneau

The federal government is cracking down on the Juneau School District because its website discriminates against people with disabilities. People living with conditions like low vision and deafness use special features on their computers to make surfing the web possible.

Peonies and murals to brighten Pioneer Avenue

Casey Marsh, KBBI - Homer

Since May, murals have been popping up around Homer's main commercial street, Pioneer Avenue. This is thanks to the Peonies on Pioneer Mural Program. The six-week program was led by an out of state art consultant with help from Bunnell Street Arts Center, and a handful of local artists.