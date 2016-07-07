Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday July 6, 2016

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Woman dies while in DOC custody, investigation underway

Anne Hillman, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

The 48-year-old was being monitored for an acute medical condition. An investigation in ongoing.

Body of missing Fairbanks boy found in river

Associated Press

Alaska State Troopers say the body of a missing 4-year-old Fairbanks boy has been found inside a fish wheel in the Chena River.

Family of missing hiker continue search after Troopers stop looking

Emily Russell, KNOM - Nome

It’s been a week and a half since Joseph Balderas went missing in the foothills outside of Nome. Alaska State Troopers suspended their search for the 36-year-old man on Monday, but his family, friends, and even those that never knew Balderas continued on.

Walker signs alcohol bill with marijuana business provisions

Associated Press

Gov. Bill Walker has signed legislation allowing for national criminal history checks on people applying for licenses for legal marijuana businesses in Alaska.

An Uncertain Future: Tony DeHaven looks to his job future wearily

Eric Keto, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

This week, Alaska’s Energy Desk is spotlighting those who have been affected by the downturn, as part of the series An Uncertain Future. Tony DeHaven can't afford to be out of work. He has two teenage kids with their college years just around the corner.

Why some Alaska workers turn down pay increases

Elizabeth Jenkins, KTOO - Juneau

A pay increase should be a happy event in a person’s life, but for some it can evoke fear. That’s because more money earned could mean less money overall when public assistance programs get cut off.

Providence, St. Joseph hospital chains announce massive merger

Associated Press

Two Catholic hospital chains are merging to create the nation's third-largest nonprofit health system, with more than 100,000 employees in seven states.

Researchers watching sockeye sizes

Molly Dischner, KDLG - Dillingham

Alaska’s sockeye salmon came back shorter and lighter than usual last year. As sockeye runs return this summer, biologists have been keeping an eye on their size.

Bristol Bay brand to feature modern logo, emphasize story

Molly Dischner, KDLG - Dillingham

Bristol Bay is home to the America’s largest sockeye run, but that doesn’t mean consumers know to ask for it by name. A project organized by the Bristol Bay Regional Seafood Development Association wants to change that, and make Bristol Bay sockeye as requested as Copper River reds.

Art born from math on display in Anchorage Museum

Graelyn, Brashear, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

On the walls of the Boheme (Boe-HEM) Coffee Lounge in west Anchorage, hang eighteen glass panels. Most are one foot by one foot, some are bigger. All of them feature brilliant, luminous shapes. The shapes seem familiar, like objects from nature—nautilus shells, flowers, branching capillaries—but a closer look reveals they’re not quite of this world.