Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, July 5, 2016

From the oil patch to oil & vinegar

Rachel Waldholz, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

Facing the first real recession in three decades, Alaskans adapt.

Monster landslide rocks Southeast Alaska

Jillian Rogers, KHNS - Haines

A massive landslide, estimated to be around six-and-half miles long, near Glacier Bay has scientists in New York clambering to get to Southeast. The slide happened Tuesday morning, and was discovered by a local pilot.

Search called off for missing Nome hiker

Associated Press

The search has been suspended for a Nome man missing for more than a week.

Police rule Sunday bike path shooting a homicide

Ellen Lockyer, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

Anchorage police are ruling homicide in the deaths of two people found on a city bike path early Sunday morning. APD has identified the victims as 20-year-old Brianna Foisy and 41-year-old Jason Netter, Sr. Law enforcement is not releasing any further details on the cause of death, nor is anyone in custody at this time.

Paralytic shellfish poisoning poses a serious risk in four Juneau-Douglas beaches

Lakeidra Chavis, KTOO - Juneau

Four beaches in the Juneau-Douglas area have elevated levels of toxins that can cause paralytic shellfish poisoning.

Central Council acquires international contracting company

Lakeidra Chavis, KTOO - Juneau

Earlier this month, June 15, the tribe acquired KIRA, Inc., an international maintenance contracting company. The Colorado-based entity has scored more than $1 billion in federal contracts, according to its documents.

Kenai Peninsula Borough considers lowering senior tax exemption

Jenny Neyman, KBBI - Homer

As the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly works its way through proposed changes to the tax codes, the idea to phase out the senior property tax exemption has garnered the most public comment.

Linda Behnken to represent Alaska on halibut commission

Robert Woolsey, KCAW - Sitka

Longtime Sitka resident Linda Behnken has been appointed to the six-member International Pacific Halibut Commission.