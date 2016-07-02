Alaska News Nightly: Friday, July 1, 2016

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Tribes in Alaska can now take lands into trust

Lori Townsend, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

Tribes in Alaska can move forward with petitioning the federal government to take lands into trust. A federal appeals court today dismissed the state of Alaska's challenge in the trust litigation.

New California law could jeopardize Alaska’s ivory market

Emily Russell, KNOM - Nome

The ivory market in America just got a lot smaller, or at least that’s how it seems. A new law goes into effect today in California that bans the sale of all ivory products, including walrus ivory.

Whale deaths near Anchorage, Glacier Bay prompt investigation

Graelyn Brasehar, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

Researchers are trying to determine what caused the deaths of three large whales found along Alaska’s coastline within a single week in late June.

Substance abuse programs, Office of Children's Services get boost in funding

Anne Hillman, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

$6M will go toward new substance abuse treatment programs around the state and $1.7M to foster care prevention and reunification programs.

The meaning of names Part 4: The aftermath of generational trauma

Jennifer Canfield, KTOO - Juneau

Acknowledging this generational trauma of not being allowed to speak your Native tongue is what led Shyanne Chulyin Ch’ivaya Beatty to study Han Hwech’in, the language of her ancestors. In this fourth installment of a five-part series, Beatty talks about reclaiming identity through the use of Native names

AK: The solitary rhythm of life at a remote Air Force installation

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

Scattered across Alaska are 15 radar sites in some of the most remote areas of the state, feeding information to a command center in Anchorage. Keeping them humming 365 days a year are tiny crews of private contractors who live there for months at a time. To a lot of people, the prospect sounds crazy. To others the solitary rhythm makes total sense.

49 Voices: Brian Weed of Juneau

Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

This week we’re hearing from Brian Weed in Juneau. Weed is a corrections officer by day and a mine explorer in his free time.