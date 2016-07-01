Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, June 30, 2016

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Kodiak Spaceport lands big customer

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media - Washington D.C.

The Missile Defense Agency is bringing some business to Kodiak’s missile launch facility. The Agency announced Thursday it is awarding a sole-source contract to the Alaska Aerospace Corporation that could be worth up to $80.4 million.

The pulses overhead: remote radars still tie together Alaska's air defense

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

At the height of the Cold War, the military built secret radar sites all over Alaska. Most of them are still operating. Doing essentially the same thing: scanning the sky for anything that's not supposed to be there, especially Russian long-range bombers.

Walker: Oil companies suggested state take over gas line

Rachel Waldholz, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

Governor Bill Walker says the state's three oil-company partners told his administration in February they weren't sure they could move ahead with the effort to build a natural gas line -- and suggested the state take over.

TLMP amendment draft decision announced

Leila Kheiry, KRBD - Ketchikan

The U.S. Forest Service moved forward Thursday with plans to transition to second-growth harvest on the Tongass National Forest within 16 years. The draft record of decision represents a compromise that won’t leave anyone complet

Day four of search for missing hiker begins

Mitchell Borden, KNOM - Nome

In Nome, the search for Joseph Balderas is starting its fourth day. Other than his abandoned car near mile 44 on the Nome-Council Highway, there has been no sign of him.

Observing the fast of Ramadan in the land of the midnight sun

Anne Hillman, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

When fasting from sun up until sun down, Muslims in the far north are given permission to follow Mecca time instead. But the 15-hour long fast isn't always the biggest challenge.

Southcentral Alaska braces for heavy rains, rising water levels

Josh Edge, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

A fast-moving storm is set to hit a wide swath of Southcentral Alaska starting Thursday evening. It's expected to start in the Copper River Basin and spread through the Matanuska-Susitna Valley, Anchorage and the northern Kenai Peninsula.