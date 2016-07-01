Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, June 30, 2016
Kodiak Spaceport lands big customer
Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media - Washington D.C.
The Missile Defense Agency is bringing some business to Kodiak’s missile launch facility. The Agency announced Thursday it is awarding a sole-source contract to the Alaska Aerospace Corporation that could be worth up to $80.4 million.
The pulses overhead: remote radars still tie together Alaska's air defense
Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
At the height of the Cold War, the military built secret radar sites all over Alaska. Most of them are still operating. Doing essentially the same thing: scanning the sky for anything that's not supposed to be there, especially Russian long-range bombers.
Walker: Oil companies suggested state take over gas line
Rachel Waldholz, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
Governor Bill Walker says the state's three oil-company partners told his administration in February they weren't sure they could move ahead with the effort to build a natural gas line -- and suggested the state take over.
TLMP amendment draft decision announced
Leila Kheiry, KRBD - Ketchikan
The U.S. Forest Service moved forward Thursday with plans to transition to second-growth harvest on the Tongass National Forest within 16 years. The draft record of decision represents a compromise that won’t leave anyone complet
Day four of search for missing hiker begins
Mitchell Borden, KNOM - Nome
In Nome, the search for Joseph Balderas is starting its fourth day. Other than his abandoned car near mile 44 on the Nome-Council Highway, there has been no sign of him.
Observing the fast of Ramadan in the land of the midnight sun
Anne Hillman, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
When fasting from sun up until sun down, Muslims in the far north are given permission to follow Mecca time instead. But the 15-hour long fast isn't always the biggest challenge.
Southcentral Alaska braces for heavy rains, rising water levels
Josh Edge, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
A fast-moving storm is set to hit a wide swath of Southcentral Alaska starting Thursday evening. It's expected to start in the Copper River Basin and spread through the Matanuska-Susitna Valley, Anchorage and the northern Kenai Peninsula.