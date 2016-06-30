Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, June 29, 2016

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Gov. Walker's budget vetoes total $1.29B; dividend cut in half

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO - Juneau

Governor Bill Walker cut Permanent Fund dividends Wednesday to $1,000 per person, about half of the projected amount. The cut was one of a series of reductions that Walker made to lower the state's budget by $1.5 billion.

Walker cuts $58M from schools

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

Gov. Walker’s vetoes fall heavily on K-12 education. He cut the reimbursement for school bonds, shifting the burden to local governments, and reduced formula funds.

Walker shuts down mega-projects in wake of budgetary woes

Phillip Manning, KTNA - Talkeetna

In addition to discussing vetoed items in the state budget, Governor Bill Walker used this Wednesday morning’s press conference to announce that he is shutting down two mega-projects in the Mat-Su: the Knik Arm bridge, and the Susitna-Watana Hydroelectric Project.

DOC to close corrections facility after Governor's veto

Anne Hillman, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

Governor Bill Walker's $3.5 million cut to the Department of Corrections will cause the department to close at least one corrections facility and possibly some probation offices.

Anchorage citizens react to PFD cuts

Wesley Early and Ammon Swenson, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

Among Governor Walker's cuts today was a cut to Permanent Fund Dividends that would cap the amount at 1000 dollars. A controversial decision among lawmakers and the public, it was one of many ways the Governor tried closing the budget deficit. Anchorage citizens had varied opinions on how the cut to the dividend would affect the public and if the cut was justified.

Legislative Council votes not to appeal Walker's expansion of Medicaid eligibility

Andrew Kitchenman, Alaska Public Media - Juneau

The Legislative Council voted today not to appeal a decision that upheld Governor Bill Walker’s action to expand Medicaid eligibility in the state. The vote ends the lawsuit less than a week after a separate court decision ruled that the House can’t take over the appeal from the council.

The meaning of names Part 3: A time for change

Jennifer Canfield, KTOO - Juneau

In this third installment of a five-part series, Yéil Yádi Olson talks about why he thinks more people should start using their Native names.

Substance abuse treatment is hurting, experts say

Brielle Schaeffer, KCAW - Sitka

While more attention is being brought to solve the state’s drug problems, proper services have always been hard to get in more remote areas. Detox facilities are not available in many communities like Sitka. And with the use of harder drugs such as heroin and meth on the rise, the absence of those services is making it harder for those who need help to get it.