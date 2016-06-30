Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, June 29, 2016
Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn
Gov. Walker's budget vetoes total $1.29B; dividend cut in half
Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO - Juneau
Governor Bill Walker cut Permanent Fund dividends Wednesday to $1,000 per person, about half of the projected amount. The cut was one of a series of reductions that Walker made to lower the state's budget by $1.5 billion.
Walker cuts $58M from schools
Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
Gov. Walker’s vetoes fall heavily on K-12 education. He cut the reimbursement for school bonds, shifting the burden to local governments, and reduced formula funds.
Walker shuts down mega-projects in wake of budgetary woes
Phillip Manning, KTNA - Talkeetna
In addition to discussing vetoed items in the state budget, Governor Bill Walker used this Wednesday morning’s press conference to announce that he is shutting down two mega-projects in the Mat-Su: the Knik Arm bridge, and the Susitna-Watana Hydroelectric Project.
DOC to close corrections facility after Governor's veto
Anne Hillman, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
Governor Bill Walker's $3.5 million cut to the Department of Corrections will cause the department to close at least one corrections facility and possibly some probation offices.
Anchorage citizens react to PFD cuts
Wesley Early and Ammon Swenson, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
Among Governor Walker's cuts today was a cut to Permanent Fund Dividends that would cap the amount at 1000 dollars. A controversial decision among lawmakers and the public, it was one of many ways the Governor tried closing the budget deficit. Anchorage citizens had varied opinions on how the cut to the dividend would affect the public and if the cut was justified.
Legislative Council votes not to appeal Walker's expansion of Medicaid eligibility
Andrew Kitchenman, Alaska Public Media - Juneau
The Legislative Council voted today not to appeal a decision that upheld Governor Bill Walker’s action to expand Medicaid eligibility in the state. The vote ends the lawsuit less than a week after a separate court decision ruled that the House can’t take over the appeal from the council.
The meaning of names Part 3: A time for change
Jennifer Canfield, KTOO - Juneau
In this third installment of a five-part series, Yéil Yádi Olson talks about why he thinks more people should start using their Native names.
Substance abuse treatment is hurting, experts say
Brielle Schaeffer, KCAW - Sitka
While more attention is being brought to solve the state’s drug problems, proper services have always been hard to get in more remote areas. Detox facilities are not available in many communities like Sitka. And with the use of harder drugs such as heroin and meth on the rise, the absence of those services is making it harder for those who need help to get it.