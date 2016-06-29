Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, June 28, 2016

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Jahna Lindemuth to serve as next Alaska Attorney General

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO - Juneau and Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

Governor Walker announced Tuesday afternoon that Jahna Lindemuth would succeed Craig Richards as the state's next Attorney General.

EIA predicts lean oil decades for Alaska

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media - Washington D.C.

The Energy Information Administration released its Annual Energy Outlook today. It shows oil production from Alaska dwindling to less than half its current level after 2030.

Nome Fire Dept, Troopers, Coast Guard team up in search for missing hiker

Emily Russell, KNOM - Nome

Search and rescue efforts continue today for a hiker that went missing in the Nome area over the weekend.

In Northwest Arctic, controversy continues on eve of new caribou restrictions

Laura Kraegel, KNOM - Nome

For the first time ever, hunters who live outside the Northwest Arctic will not be allowed to hunt caribou on federal lands. The Federal Subsistence Board has closed Game Management Unit 23 starting July 1 in an effort to conserve Alaska’s largest herd and protect subsistence.

Heavy rain forecasted for the Alaska Range

Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

Heavy rain is forecasted for the Alaska Range. National Weather Service meteorologist Scott Berg said two systems coming together over the state are expected to dump significant moisture on the mountains.

The meaning of names Part 2: A family history

Jennifer Canfield, KTOO - Juneau

Cordelia Qiġnaaq Kellie started using her Iñupiaq name at work a few years ago for practical reasons. In this second installment of a five-part series, Kellie talks about what her Native name tells people about her.

Anchorage receives $1.3 million grant to revise homeless services

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

The city of Anchorage is getting a new pool of money to address homelessness. The mayor's office announced today a $1.3 million grant from the U.S. Departments of Justice and Housing and Urban Development. The money will fund research into how to overhaul city services for residents of Anchorage and the Mat-Su valley dealing with chronic homelessness and frequent problems with the criminal justice system.

Some must leave home to get help

Brielle Schaeffer, KCAW - Sitka

For all its prevalence in Alaskan communities, drug addiction can be a difficult health care problem to manage. Proper treatment depends on timing and access to services, which aren’t always available in small-town Alaska. Limited options mean it can be hard to beat addiction at home — forcing some people to leave all they know to find the help they need.