Alaska News Nightly: Monday, June 27, 2016

Regents to discuss $40M deal for UAF engineering building
The University of Alaska Board of Regents is set to decide next steps for the partially completed engineering building at the Fairbanks campus.
Lightning strikes spark fires all over the Interior
Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks
Fire fighting resources were stretched over the weekend as dozens of new wildfires were sparked by lightning across the interior. Alaska Division of Forestry spokesman Tim Mowry said thunderstorm activity resulted in starts from the Brooks Range to the Alaska Range.
Kavairlook shooting suspect found in Ohio
Tim Bodony, KIYU - Galena
The alleged shooter of John Kavairlook Jr. has been arrested by Fairbanks police.
Norwegian tanker runs aground near Nunivak Island
Emily Russell, KNOM - Nome
A Norwegian tanker ran aground near Nunivak Island last week. According to a US Coast Guard press release, the chemical tanker was carrying over 14 million gallons of fuel when it hit bottom a little after 9 a.m. Friday.
Tagging baby seals for science near Yakutat’s glacial fjords
Elizabeth Jenkins, KTOO - Juneau
Summer is an important time for seal pup development. So the federal government is asking vessels — like cruise ships — to stay farther away from harbor seals in glacial fjords. Biologists are tracking the population in Disenchantment Bay near Yakutat to see how the new guidelines are working.
Sealaska critic Mick Beasley elected to board of directors
Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska - Juneau
One of Sealaska’s most vocal critics is now a member of the Southeast regional Native corporation’s board of directors.
Japanese kayakers paddle Aleutian chain
Zoe Sobel, KUCB - Unalaska
Cold Bay to Unalaska is nearly 200 miles. By plane, it takes about an hour. By kayak, it's nearly a month. Akio Shinya made the trip -- with three others -- in 24 days.
How safe are your clothes? Speaker talks about everyday toxics, mountaineering
Anne Hillman, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
Well-known chemist and mountaineer Arlene Blum to speak in Anchorage on Tuesday.
The meaning of names Part 1: Indigenizing government
Jennifer Canfield, KTOO - Juneau
Department of Health and Social Services Commissioner Valerie Nurr’araaluk Davidson, however, has been using her Yup’ik name professionally for about 20 years. In this first installment of a five-part series on Alaska Native names, Davidson talked about the importance of her name as it relates to her role in Alaska’s state government.
2017 Iditarod sign-ups begin
Margaret DeMaioribus, KNOM - Nome
52 mushers have signed up so far for the 2017 Iditarod. Sign-ups opened on June 24th and include a lengthy list of top names and newcomers.
UAF researcher looks at causes of the 9/11 World Trade Center attack
Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks