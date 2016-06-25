Alaska News Nightly: Friday, June 24, 2016

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Possible Anchorage special session location would crimp fundraising

Andrew Kitchenman, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

The Legislature will gather in Juneau on July 11th for its second special session this year. But, it might not be there for long. Lawmakers are talking about adjourning in Juneau and calling the Legislature’s own special session in Anchorage.

Judge rules that the House cannot appeal Walker's expansion of Medicaid

Andrew Kitchenman, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

A judge ruled Friday the House can’t continue an appeal of Governor Bill Walker’s decision to expand Medicaid. This could be a fatal blow to the attempt to reverse the expansion.

Maritime unions endorse Don Young's political rival

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

Alaska Congressman Don Young has enjoyed a lot of support from organized labor over the years. Now, two maritime unions are endorsing his Democratic opponent. They blame Young for staying silent while a non-union company is poised to win the contract for escorting tankers through Prince William Sound. Young calls the accusation against him malarkey.

U.K. vote to leave E.U. has ripple effects on oil and permanent fund

Rashah McChesney, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

Voters in the United Kingdom have decided to leave the European Union. The move shocked investors and traders around the world. And the economic fallout from the vote is already being felt in Alaska, from the price of oil to the permanent fund.

Bethel nonprofits will no longer get a pass on sales taxes

Anna Rose MacArthur, KYUK - Bethel

Starting Aug. 1 the city of Bethel will begin enforcing sales taxes on nonprofits unless the nonprofit gets an exemption. But no one can get an exemption, because one of the legal requirements is impossible to fulfill.

AK: Before Orlando and after Orlando

Emily Kwong, KCAW - Sitka

In gay communities all over the country, there is a before and an after. A before June 12th, and an after. The shooting at Pulse, a gay nightclub in Orlando, killed 49 people and was the largest act of violence against the LGBTQ community in US History. And it happened as Pride events were taking place all over the country, including a reception at Juneau’s Northern Light Church mere hours before.

49 Voices: Katy Laurance of Anchorage

Ammon Swenson, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

This week we’re hearing from Katy Laurance of Anchorage. She recently moved back to Alaska after a 12-year hiatus in Seattle.