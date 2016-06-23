Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, June 22, 2016

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Download Audio

Lawmakers to Pebble: Why not file already?

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media - Washington D.C.

The proposed Pebble Mine was Exhibit A at a hearing in the U.S. House this morning. The Republican-led hearing was supposed to be a critical look at environmental regulation, but the focus shifted as lawmakers of both parties kept asking the same question: Why hasn’t Pebble filed for its permits yet?

Eyebrows raised over Gov’s pipeline proposal

Rachel Waldholz, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

The state is considering a dramatically different approach in its effort to build a natural gas pipeline. After more than two years of working with the big three North Slope oil companies, state officials are proposing Alaska take a larger stake -- or complete control of the project. And that plan is raising some eyebrows.

Government officials may be too optimistic about market with respect to Permanent Fund

Associated Press

State government officials might be too optimistic about the market when planning to use money from the Alaska Permanent Fund to help pay for state government.

Administrative change ahead for veteran benefits

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

There's an administrative change ahead for veterans across Alaska who get benefits through the VA.

Alaska State Troopers extend Girdwood coverage through September

Josh Edge, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

Alaska State Troopers will extend their coverage of Girdwood through September 30th of this year.

In public hearing, support nearly unanimous for Juneau ordinance to ban LGBT discrimination

Lakeidra Chavis, KTOO - Juneau

The Juneau Assembly heard nearly unanimous support for a proposed ordinance that would protect people from discrimination based on gender identity and sexual orientation in a committee meeting Tuesday evening.

Quintillion to begin laying subsea fiber optic cable

Emily Russell, KNOM - Nome

Nome’s coast will get a little more crowded this summer, but it’s not dredging or your standard drilling that will add to the offshore activity.

Dr. Neal Hitch will lead Museum of The Aleutians

Zoe Sobel, KUCB - Unalaska

Dr. Neal Hitch is The Museum of The Aleutians new executive director. The museum’s board of directors unanimously offered him the position last month. And he just signed his contract to begin work on August 15.

Anchorage DA to decide whether to charges House spokesman

Associated Press

The Anchorage district attorney will soon decide whether to file assault charges against the spokesman for the majority caucus of the Alaska House of Representatives.

Hoonah’s Native corporation names new CEO

Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska - Juneau

The Native corporation for the Southeast village of Hoonah will soon have its first shareholder CEO.

Nenana runs out of money to complete bridge intended to open agricultural lands

Tim Ellis, KUAC - Anchorage

An ambitious plan to develop agricultural land west of Nenana is on hold until the town can find another $5 million to complete work build a bridge across the Nenana River.

Clouds delay Midnight Sun Baseball Game

Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

Fairbanks annual Midnight Sun Baseball Game continues Wednesday night after being suspended early that morning due to low light.