Alaska News Nightly: Monday, June 20, 2016

Murkowski, Sullivan vote no on gun limits

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media - Washington D.C.

In the U.S. Senate today, gun control measures failed to get enough votes to advance. Alaska’s U.S. senators voted with their fellow Republicans, saying the two Democratic proposals would have infringed on Second Amendment rights.

Legislators respond to Walker's latest special session

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO - Juneau

Alaska’s Legislature will have another 30 days beginning on July 11th to pass a long-term fiscal plan for funding state government. That’s because Governor Bill Walker called them back for another special session.

More than 200 people work to put out Tetlin River Fire near Tok

Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

More than 200 people are working the Tetlin River Fire, south of Tok. The wildfire, suspected to be human caused, has grown to over a thousand acres since starting Friday southwest of the village of Tetlin.

A cocktail napkin is at the heart of $1M lawsuit against ADN

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

The owner of the state's largest newspaper is facing a lawsuit from a former co-owner. The lawsuit hinges on differing interpretations of a million dollar contract inked on a common paper-good.

FBI: No national security threat in '15 Alaska plane crash

Associated Press

The FBI says there was no threat to national security when a pilot crashed a small airplane into office buildings in downtown Anchorage late last year.

Dillingham woman missing after leaving Juneau treatment center in March

Hannah Colton, KDLG - Dillingham

A Dillingham woman has been missing in Juneau for nearly three months. The family of 30-year-old LoriDee Wilson has no information on her whereabouts, but continues to hope that she’ll be found alive.

Underpaid Alaska contractors bear burden of Buccaneer’s bankruptcy

Quinton Chandler, KTOO - Juneau

Alaskans were outraged after a group of oil companies based in Texas went bankrupt and stuck them with the bill. The name Buccaneer is equivalent to dirt in some corners of Southcentral Alaska. While drilling for oil and gas in Cook Inlet two years ago, a Buccaneer Energy subsidiary was ruined in a corporate bankruptcy. They left behind dozens of businesses that want their money.

Kiehl proposes ordinance to outlaw LGBT discrimination in Juneau

Jeremy Hsieh, KTOO - Juneau

As an openly gay man who doesn't identify with any religion, you’d think Matt Magnusson would have a minefield of identity politics to navigate working for Catholic Community Service.

First openly gay bishop talks about religion and sexuality

Anne Hillman, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

The first openly gay bishop will speak in Anchorage this weekend about religion, LGBT issues, and the massacre in Orlando.