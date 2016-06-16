Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, June 15, 2016

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Download Audio

Three die in deadly car crash in Atka

Zoe Sobel, KUCB - Unalaska

Three people have died and six more are injured after a passenger van rolled-over in Atka Tuesday night. Alaska State Troopers say they learned of the single vehicle crash just after 6 p.m.

Walker sympathizes with dividend-cut opponents, but says it's the only option

Andrew Kicthenman, KTOO - Juneau

At a press conference in Juneau today, Gov. Bill Walker said he understands the position of legislators who are hearing from constituents opposed to cuts to Permanent Fund dividends.

Board of Education interviews candidates for education commissioner

Hannah Colton, KDLG - Dillingham

The State Board of Education met this morning to interview two candidates for Alaska’s top education post.

Young, Murkowski bills would delay change for Tongass

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media - Washington D.C.

The Forest Service has a plan for the Tongass National Forest that would shift loggers away from the harvest of old-growth trees and offer the industry young trees instead. At the U.S. Capitol this week, Sen. Lisa Murkowski and Congressman Don Young are working on separate bills to block the plan.

Scientists urge Obama to end offshore drilling leases in Arctic

Elizabeth Jenkins, KTOO - Juneau

388 scientists sent a letter to President Barack Obama Wednesday, asking for an end to offshore lease sales in the Arctic. The U.S. Department of the Interior is considering leasing areas in the Beaufort and Chukchi Sea for offshore drilling.

Anchorage PrideFest to see increased security after mass shooting in Orlando

Anne Hillman, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

There will be more security at PrideFest this year, and attendees will commemorate the victims of the mass shooting in Orlando.

LKSD dual language program helps student succeed in Yupik and English

Anne Hillman, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

Educators in Kwigillingok are preparing their students for bright educational futures - in both English and Yupik. They’re part of a nationwide expansion of dual language programs, where kids learn in two languages at the same time. And in Kwigillingok, it’s working.

ANSEP and new design plans presented for Wrangell Institute property

Aaron Bolton, KSTK - Wrangell

Wrangell residents were able to take a look at three new design plans for the former Wrangell Institute property Monday evening. The community also got its first look at plans for a possible 400-bed boarding school.

Private nonprofit to assume management of Valdez-area parks

Graelyn Brashear, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

Alaska’s Department of Natural Resources saw more than half a million dollars slashed from its budget heading into this fiscal year, and some state parks suffered for it. Now, four sites near Valdez are set to join a growing list of Alaska parks under private management.

Fairbanks launches new anti-opioid initiative

Robert Hannon, KUAC - Fairbanks

Those with heroin and opioid addictions will have an easier time seeking treatment in the future. Monday, the Fairbanks City Mayor and Police Chief were joined by social service and counseling representatives to announce a new initiative.