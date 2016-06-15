Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, June 14, 2016

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Permanent Fund bill stalls in House Finance Committee

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO - Juneau

Since the Senate passed the bill last week that would draw money from the Permanent Fund to pay for state government, two things have happened. One is that many Alaskans have raised concerns with the part of the bill that would cut Permanent Fund dividends in half,( from $2,000 to $1,000). The other is that the bill was sent to the House, where it’s having a harder time moving. In fact, it might not even get out of the Finance Committee.

Third major ratings agency downgrades Alaska credit

Rachel Waldholz, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

Fitch Ratings announced Tuesday that it is lowering the state's long term credit rating from AAA -- its highest rating -- to AA+, citing the state's massive budget gap.

Murkowski puts riders in spending bill; Dems decry 'poison pills'

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski had a chance to flex some legislative muscle today. As chair of an Appropriations subcommittee, Murkowski writes the legislation that sends money to several agencies and tells them how to spend it. Democrats say her bill is loaded with riders that gut environmental protection.

Obama's opioid addiction treatment plan could result in millions for Alaskan treatments

Anne Hillman, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

Alaska could receive up to $4 million in federal funding to increase access to opioid addiction treatment options.

AVCP reports near bankruptcy to board of directors

Adrian Wagner, KYUK - Bethel

The Association of Village Council Presidents has confirmed near bankruptcy, authorless financial investments, and three pending audits.

Police release name of moose attack victim

Associated Press

Anchorage police have released the name of the man critically injured last week in a suspected moose attack.

64 years later, closure sought for Colony Glacier plane crash

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

Mountaineers, morticians, and a forensic anthropologist are scouring the surface of a glacier as they hunt for the remains of a military plane that crashed 64 years ago.

Anchorage Fire Department: Dangerous fire conditions

Associated Press

The Anchorage Fire Department is warning of dangerous fire conditions.

Voices of Sitkans mourning Orlando shooting victims

Emily Kwong, KCAW - Sitka

A crowd of more than 50 Sitkans gathered in Totem Square Monday night, to honor the 49 victims of Sunday’s shooting at Pulse, an Orlando nightclub.

Bear gets head stuck in can, officials jump to aid

Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

State officials came to the aid of a bear with a can stuck on its head along the Alaska Highway.