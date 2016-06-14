Alaska News Nightly: Monday, June 13, 2016
VA relieves contractor of role in appointments
Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs will return to using its own employees to make appointments for Alaska veterans who need services outside the VA system.
Permanent Fund bill faces test in House Finance Committee
Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO - Juneau
The bill that would cut Alaskans’ Permanent Fund dividend checks in half this fall faces a tough legislative test this week. While the Senate passed its version of the bill, Senate Bill 128, the House version, House Bill 245, may not make it through the House Finance Committee. Lawmakers from both ends of the political spectrum are raising concerns with the measure.
New federal rule could prevent litigation over Native children in state custody
Jennifer Canfield, KTOO - Juneau
Under new federal guidance, it will be easier for potential Alaska Native and Native American parents to adopt Native children in state custody.
LGBTQ community grieves while celebrating Pride
Quinton Chandler, KTOO - Juneau
Members of Juneau’s LGBTQ community celebrated the beginning of Pride week with a picnic at a local park. The festive mood was darkened by collective mourning for victims of a mass shooting at a gay nightclub in Orlando early Sunday. At least 50 people were killed.
Big Lake throws block party in remembrance of Miller's Reach fire
Ellen Lockyer, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
A block party in Big Lake on Saturday drew happy crowds, but there was an underlying somber theme to the event. The day was dedicated to those firefighters, and community residents, who faced the "Big One".. the Miller's Reach blaze of twenty years ago.
State and defense attorneys argue over Sockeye wildfire trial date
Ellen Lockyer, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
Tuesday marks the one-year anniversary of the Sockeye wildfire, which drove Willow residents from their homes and claimed 55 residences.
Juneau charges ahead with electric vehicles
Elizabeth Jenkins, KTOO - Juneau
With its limited road system, Southeast doesn’t seem like a paradise for car lovers. But it might be the perfect spot for Travis McCain.
Youth tell US Attorney General: Alaska needs help
Anne Hillman, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
US Attorney General Loretta Lynch met with a group of Alaska Native youth on Friday who were very direct: Alaska has problems with the public safety systems.