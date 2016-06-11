Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly: Friday, June 10, 2016

Alaska Public Media | By Wesley Early
Published June 10, 2016 at 9:39 PM AKDT
The first crop of seedlings sprouts inside the growing room of the Arctic Greens connex. The automated storage container will deliver 450 heads of locally grown produce each week. (Photo by Laura Kraegel, KNOM - Nome)
In Anchorage, U.S. Attorney General announces new focus on Alaska Native issues

Rachel Waldholz, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch was in Anchorage on Friday to discuss issues of criminal justice and public safety with Alaska Native leaders.

Legislature still hasn’t officially sent budget to governor

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO - Juneau

When the Legislature passed the budget last week, state workers thought they were in the clear. No need for pink slips.   If they hadn't passed a budget, the state would have been required to send layoff notices to all of it's employees--just like they did last year.  There’s only one problem – the Legislature hasn’t officially sent the budget to Governor Bill Walker. And until that happens, state workers are still in limbo.

Lawsuit filed against EPA over fine particulate pollution in Fairbanks, North Pole

Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

A suit has been filed in federal court against the Environmental Protection Agency to force action to address wintertime fine particulate pollution in the Fairbanks, North Pole area.

Remains of hiker found at Denali National Park

Ellen Lockyer, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

Backcountry hikers at Denali National Park and Preserve notified rangers on Tuesday of human remains discovered at an abandoned campsite near the Teklanika River in the park. The site was not visible from the Denali Park Road.

Summer Yukon salmon runs predicted to be below average

Emily Russell, KNOM - Nome

Salmon fishing is underway on the Yukon River, but runs are expected to be below average this summer season.

Hydroponics business brings local produce to Kotzebue

Laura Kraegel, KNOM - Nome

In the middle of a gravel lot, surrounded by rusty equipment and old storage containers, one brand-new connex is making history. Inside, it’s filled with hydroponically grown, leafy green vegetables — the inaugural crop from Arctic Greens.

Hundred-year ‘treasure’ of Alaska history and culture opens in Juneau

Matt Miller, KTOO - Juneau

It was built to protect and preserve Alaska’s most-treasured documents and artifacts for the next hundred years. The replacement for the old Alaska State Museum in Juneau was almost two decades in the planning and it took over three years to build.

AK: Bear spray do's and don'ts

Brielle Schaeffer, KCAW - Sitka

The extremely mild winter means bears have been out and about earlier than usual this year. So far, there’ve been two bear attacks in Southeast Alaska, and summer is just getting started. KCAW’s Brielle Schaeffer decided this was the perfect time to try her hand at bear spray.

49 Voices: Vivian Osborne of North Pole

Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

This week we're hearing from Vivian Osborne in North Pole. Osborne owns Arctic Qiviut, the first fiber mill in Alaska.
Alaska News Nightly
Wesley Early
Wesley moved to Anchorage in 2008, graduating from Bartlett High School and the University of Alaska Anchorage with a degree in journalism and public communications.
See stories by Wesley Early