Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, June 9, 2016

New AGDC president to make half million dollars a year

Rachel Waldholz, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

The state gas line corporation has a new president, six months after the ouster of its previous leadership -- and he will start with a base salary of over half a million dollars.

Gov. Walker: We're taking each step as we can

Rachel Waldholz, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

Alaska Governor Bill Walker started this year calling for three things to solve the state's budget crisis: restructuring the Permanent Fund, cutting subsidies for oil and gas companies, and instituting taxes, including an income tax.

Alaska regulators approve first license for a legal marijuana business

Associated Press

Alaska regulators have approved the state's first license for a legal marijuana business.

Juneau cooking prodigy sails to White House on a crêpe

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media - Washington D.C.

An amateur chef from Juneau has won a White House-sponsored recipe competition, and he’s just 9 years old. Denali Schijvens will attend a Kids’ State Dinner in July, hosted by First Lady Michelle Obama.

U.S. Forest Service seeks public comment on proposed Wrangell Timber Sale

Aaron Bolton, KSTK - Wrangell

The U.S. Forest Service is asking for public comment on a proposed timber sale on Wrangell Island.

In Whittier, loss of seafood processor a big blow

Graelyn Brashear, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

Last month, Great Pacific Seafoods filed for Chapter Seven bankruptcy. The processing company shut down its plants in Anchorage, Kenai and Whittier, blaming a drop in roe prices and rising costs for its financial woes. The tiny village of Whittier, on Prince William Sound, is keenly feeling the loss of a major employer.

Stabbing victim may have actually been bear mauling victim according to police

Associated Press

A man found bleeding with multiple wounds on Wednesday night on the outskirts of Anchorage could have been the victim of a bear attack. Anchorage police received a call stating the man was barely responsive and may have been stabbed. Police and medics responded, and took the man to a hospital, where he was pronounced in critical condition.

Canoe landings kick off Celebration 2016

Emily Kwong, KCAW - Juneau

The arrival of the One People Canoe Society on Wednesday marked an unofficial kick-off to Celebration. While the flotilla steadied itself for the last leg of the journey, a crowd of over 300 people clustered at the shores of Douglas Harbor.