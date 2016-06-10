Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, June 9, 2016
Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn
New AGDC president to make half million dollars a year
Rachel Waldholz, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
The state gas line corporation has a new president, six months after the ouster of its previous leadership -- and he will start with a base salary of over half a million dollars.
Gov. Walker: We're taking each step as we can
Rachel Waldholz, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
Alaska Governor Bill Walker started this year calling for three things to solve the state's budget crisis: restructuring the Permanent Fund, cutting subsidies for oil and gas companies, and instituting taxes, including an income tax.
Alaska regulators approve first license for a legal marijuana business
Associated Press
Alaska regulators have approved the state's first license for a legal marijuana business.
Juneau cooking prodigy sails to White House on a crêpe
Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media - Washington D.C.
An amateur chef from Juneau has won a White House-sponsored recipe competition, and he’s just 9 years old. Denali Schijvens will attend a Kids’ State Dinner in July, hosted by First Lady Michelle Obama.
U.S. Forest Service seeks public comment on proposed Wrangell Timber Sale
Aaron Bolton, KSTK - Wrangell
The U.S. Forest Service is asking for public comment on a proposed timber sale on Wrangell Island.
In Whittier, loss of seafood processor a big blow
Graelyn Brashear, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
Last month, Great Pacific Seafoods filed for Chapter Seven bankruptcy. The processing company shut down its plants in Anchorage, Kenai and Whittier, blaming a drop in roe prices and rising costs for its financial woes. The tiny village of Whittier, on Prince William Sound, is keenly feeling the loss of a major employer.
Stabbing victim may have actually been bear mauling victim according to police
Associated Press
A man found bleeding with multiple wounds on Wednesday night on the outskirts of Anchorage could have been the victim of a bear attack. Anchorage police received a call stating the man was barely responsive and may have been stabbed. Police and medics responded, and took the man to a hospital, where he was pronounced in critical condition.
Canoe landings kick off Celebration 2016
Emily Kwong, KCAW - Juneau
The arrival of the One People Canoe Society on Wednesday marked an unofficial kick-off to Celebration. While the flotilla steadied itself for the last leg of the journey, a crowd of over 300 people clustered at the shores of Douglas Harbor.