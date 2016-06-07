Alaska News Nightly: Monday, June 6, 2016

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Conference committee passes House oil and gas tax bill, Seaton urges Walker to veto

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO - Juneau

Oil and gas companies would continue to receive tax credits under a bill that a legislative committee passed Monday. But they may not be able to count on receiving much this year. That's because the next round of credits depends on funding that one key lawmaker is already calling on Governor Bill Walker to veto.

DOC investigation shows inmate died from drug overdose

Anne Hillman, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

A Department of Corrections investigation into last April's inmate death at the Anchorage jail indicates a drug overdose.

New national project focusing on race in schools begins in Anchorage

Anne Hillman, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

A new series from Slate and the Teacher Project at the Columbia Journalism School started this week. It focuses on race in schools in the United States. Their first feature looks at Anchorage's Newcomers' Center, which helps immigrants and refugees adjust to the local school system. The project editor, Sarah Carr, says it's the perfect place to begin because the program is working.

Record rainfall leads to flooding in Anchorage

Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

Anchorage beat an almost 30-year-old record on Monday for most rainfall in a single day.

Cruise ship Infinity heads for repairs after crashing into Ketchikan dock

Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska - Ketchikan

The cruise ship Infinity has headed south for repairs. The 90,000-ton ship crashed into a Ketchikan dock Friday afternoon, damaging itself and taking out shore-side facilities.

These sailing drones can teach us about life in the Bering Sea

Elizabeth Jenkins, KTOO - Juneau

Orange drones were launched in Dutch Harbor last summer to measure sea ice retreat. Now Saildrones are back in the Bering Sea with a new mission and new features.

UAF Looking To Expand HAARP Potential

Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

The University of Alaska Fairbanks has several prospective customers for the HAARP facility. UAF took ownership of the High Frequency Active Auroral Research Program facility in Gakona from the Air Force last summer, and there’s optimism that the station, once destined for scrap, has a future.

Anchorage residents walk for epilepsy awareness

Graelyn Brashear, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage\

It’s far from a rare disease: One in 26 people in the U.S. will be diagnosed in their lifetime. That makes it twice as common as cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy and multiple sclerosis combined.